Lynchburg City Council advances real estate tax credit, new utility rates

Lynchburg taxpayers soon could see more relief as Lynchburg City Council moves forward with a motion to include a 2-cent real estate tax rate credit on real estate bills.

Council's 6-1 vote, with Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson opposed, came a week after council's April 5 work session, where the discussion on real estate credits for citizens came to a grinding halt and ended with silence falling over the second-floor training room in City Hall.

The motion, as brought forward this week by Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi, calls for the city to add a credit of 2 cents per $100 of assessed value to the bill of every real estate owner in Lynchburg, with the money being pulled from a pay-as-you-go capital project in the proposed fiscal year 2023 general fund.

Helgeson voted against it, saying 2 cents wasn't enough.

A property owner's real estate tax bill is the product of the property's assessed value and the real estate tax rate. After last year's reassessment, the city’s total property values were projected to rise 7.5%, while the real estate tax rate remained the same.

With a real estate tax rate of $1.11 per $100 of assessed value, the annual tax bill on a property assessed at $150,000, for example, would be $1,665. Two cents off the tax rate would equal $30.

According to a presentation during budget reconciliation meetings late last month, 1 cent on the real estate tax rate would equal roughly $600,000 to $650,000 in revenue for the city.

One project that is the focus of discussions is the Ivy Creek Innovation Park site development, which would develop pad sites for large industries who would like to come to the city.

This project came with an estimated price tag of $1.3 million, according to a presentation from the city, and could be removed from the fiscal year 2023 plans to make room for the tax credit.

The site development could still be put back into the plans in fiscal year 2024, according to City Manager Wynter Benda.

Faraldi, who told The News & Advance he brought the motion forward Tuesday not knowing if he had full support for it or not, said that this was among his top priorities for this year's budget.

"That, above everything else, was my chief objective in this budget," Faraldi said, "to get some sort of tax relief back. And I believe, if it was not for my motion last night, it wouldn't have happened."

However, for Faraldi, the 2-cent credit wasn't enough.

He made another motion later in the evening in an attempt to get the rebate to 3 cents per $100 of assessed value. While it was voted down, the councilman told The News & Advance it was his desire to fight until the full surplus from last year was returned to the taxpayers.

"With a $50 million surplus that was $27 million over its projection," Faraldi said, "the right thing to do would be to return every single cent of an unnecessary $4.8 million property tax increase last year."

Vice Mayor Beau Wright, who did vote in favor of the 2-cent tax credit, said he wanted "to emphasize that nobody was overtaxed."

"We used the tax assessment as prepared by the city assessor for the real estate tax," Wright said. "The implication, perhaps unintentional, that people were overtaxed ... that wasn't the case."

Wright later added, "It just so happens that the reason we have a surplus is that more people paid their tax than we expected, and we also saw an influx of other revenue sources, including federal relief dollars ... and sales tax ... which were especially strong last year."

Wright also thanked Mayor MaryJane Dolan for "working across the aisle" with all parties of city council to make sure that this 2-cent credit was given back to taxpayers.

While the 2-cent real estate tax credit was added to the budget, it will still need to be officially adopted as council prepares to adopt the full fiscal year 2023 budget.

In recent months, council also passed agreed to lower personal property taxes for vehicles, allowing citizens to only pay 75% of their assessed tax bills.

In other news, council also voted to approve higher water, sewer and stormwater rates for Lynchburg in fiscal year 2023.

Council voted 5-2, with Helgeson and Faraldi voting against.

For water, the rate increased by 3.6%, to $2.77 per hundred cubic feet. Stormwater rates will increase 4.25%, to $4.17 per single family unit.

Sewer rates will see the highest increase of the three, jumping from $6.14 to $7.22, or 17.6%, in fiscal year 2023 in part because of the city's combined sewer overflow consent order, which aims to reduce how much untreated wastewater goes into the James River during heavy rains. This program dictates what the city's minimum sewer rates can be based off median household income.

Benda told The News & Advance in March that there has only been one sewer rate increase in the past six years, while the last water rate increase came July 1, 2017. There has not been an increase in the stormwater rate since the utility was established back in 2012.

With the personal property tax relief for vehicles, as well as the now-proposed real estate tax rate credit, Benda said he hopes that will be a sign of the city's willingness to work to offer some relief to taxpayers.

The higher utility rates will be used for pay raises for water resources employees. According to Deputy City Manager Reid Wodicka, the starting pay for such employees is about $14 per hour.

He says this will help them bring that starting wage up in order to help fill a short-staffed crew, which has been operating with 12 total vacancies in the field.

The proposed utility rates will go into effect on July 1.

