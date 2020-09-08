Lynchburg City Council appoints Reid Wodicka as interim city manager

Lynchburg City Council unanimously appointed Deputy City Manager Reid Wodicka as interim city manager on Tuesday night.

The vote followed a closed session meeting, and Mayor MaryJane Dolan said the length of Wodicka's term as interim city manager will be contingent on how long the search for a new city manager takes.

As deputy city manager, Wodicka has been carrying out the duties of the position since former City Manager Bonnie Svrcek's retirement at the beginning of the month. Dolan said that Tuesday night is his official appointment into the interim role.

Dolan said city council will not be continuing its relationship with Strategic Government Resources, the consulting firm hired in March to recruit a new city manager that resulted in the appointment of Douglas Stanley, who resigned a little more than a week after his Aug. 11 appointment following the circulation of controversial emails.

Dolan said council is starting the search from scratch "ASAP," and will be going through the process "all over again."

She said council felt strongly about its decision not to work with the same firm.