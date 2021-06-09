Lynchburg City Council approves $426.1M budget

At-large Councilman Randy Nelson also voiced significant objections to the budget but said he would vote for it in the name of "compromise" and to support the other "stellar features" of the general fund that he does approve of.

At the first budget reading on May 25, Nelson said he would "hold my nose and vote 'yes'" in spite of those objections. Among these, he said, was a lack of support for public safety and lack of rationale for the increase of tax revenues at a time when residents could not afford to take economic hits.

These were issues reiterated by Faraldi and Helgeson, who were adamant in their opposition to maintaining the current real estate tax rate at $1.11 per $100 of assessed value rather than equalizing or finding a middle ground.

"It is a rotten budget, and it is a rotten time to increase taxes on our citizens,” Helgeson said at the May 25 meeting. Again, on Tuesday, he said "this budget just completely blew it."

While the budget does contain some improvements to public safety staffing — including the addition of three firefighter and EMT positions and three administrative support associates in the police department — Faraldi argued this was not enough in light of the needs of those departments, which have suffered from staffing shortages, high turnover rates and salary compression.