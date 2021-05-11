Lynchburg City Council approves 5% across-the-board wage increase for city employees

Lynchburg City Council approved an across-the-board 5% wage increase for all city employees on Tuesday, a decision delayed by concerns surrounding salary compression and questions of further implementation of the 2018 citywide salary study.
Totaling about $3.3 million, the 5% wage increase for all city employees was recommended by staff after a projected increase in city revenues for fiscal year 2022, and a 5% salary increase approved by the state for all state-funded city positions.
Interim City Manager Reid Wodicka said the 5% raises would keep the city inline with surrounding localities, constitutional officers and the city schools, and would move employee pay closer to the market rate.
While he acknowledged pros and cons for each option, he said the 5% raises do "the most good for the most number of people, and for the system as a whole.”
Ultimately, the across-the-board increase was approved by a 4-3 vote, with Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi, Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson and At-large Councilman Randy Nelson opposing.
While the 5% raises do not address compression issues, Wodicka said it does not impact them either positively or negatively, and ensures only two years pass between general wage increases — the last increase being a 2% wage increase in July 2019.
He said many salary issues, including pay compression — in which pay for veteran employees does not keep up with market pay for newly hired workers — and a failure to meet market rates, are a result of a lack of general wage increases in the last decade, and staff does not want to continue to exacerbate those issues.
Vice Mayor Beau Wright called the 5% wage increase "rightsizing," working to keep up with inflation and the salaries of employees in the counties, who he acknowledged are among the city's major competition in hiring and retention.
Mayor Mary Jane Dolan said the city is far behind competitive wages with surrounding areas, and the raises demonstrate to city employees an investment in "human capital."
The 5% wage increase was initially recommended by staff in place of the $288,903 built into the draft of the fiscal year 2022 budget to provide raises for the lowest-paid city employees, an initiative that would affect about 70 people.
At council's April work session, Faraldi asked to hear a third option — something other than taking no action or the 5% increase — a more targeted approach to wage increases, one that would further implement the salary study and potentially address issues of compression.
Staff warned this was a long term process, and not a plan they could comprehensively formulate in a matter of weeks. However, at Tuesday's meeting, Wodicka and staff presented a first pass at a third option, what Wodicka called "high-level review" of an approach that could be done with the money available, totaling about $3.1 million.
This third option would further implement the 2018 Korn Ferry pay study, and work to move employees who are below market pay rate closer to their threshold. Numbers provided by staff indicate that, in this scenario, about 60% of general fund employees would receive a pay increase.
There would be no raise or adjustment for hourly or part-time staff, and the city would lose state revenue provided for 5% raises for social services employees that were contingent on a local match.
Wodicka said due to the salary study's age, changes in personnel and "compensation philosophy," implementing this phase would not effectively address compression issues.
Some councilors offered other solutions. Helgeson wanted to pursue an option that combined multiple strategies — with a 2% across-the-board increase and implementation of the initial $288,903 proposal, with the remaining money set aside in a reserve.
Faraldi made a substitute motion to put the $3.1 million in a reserve to address compression issues after formulating a strategy, while designating the money necessary for the social services 5% raises so no money from the state was left on the table.
The substitute motion failed, 4-3, along the same council split.
The 5% general wage increase only "kicks the can down the road," Faraldi said. "If these dollars are going to be spent … let’s do it right, let’s really address this problem."
His concerns were echoed by president of the Lynchburg Fire Fighters Association Jamie Maxwell at a public comment period later Tuesday evening. Maxwell accused council and other city leadership of not valuing the department — citing overtime, staffing shortages and out-of-service engines.
While he said he appreciates the 5% wage increase, "it's not enough," and only delays addressing compression issues another year.
Ward III Councilman Sterling Wilder, who made the motion to adopt the 5% across-the-board increase based on staff recommendation, directed staff to return with a strategy to minimize salary compression among city employees in the coming months.
Wright and other councilors agreed it was time to develop a plan.
“This is a set of problems decades in the making," Wright said, "and it’s going to take us a long time to get out of it.”
Wodicka said staff will proceed with a "robust analysis" of the compression challenges that face the city compensation system, and provide a clear understanding of the challenges and potential solutions to council in the future.
Provided the budget is approved, the 5% wage increase will be implemented in July.
The first reading of the fiscal year 2022 budget is May 25, with potential adoption slated for June 8.