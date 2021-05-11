Lynchburg City Council approves 5% across-the-board wage increase for city employees

He said many salary issues, including pay compression — in which pay for veteran employees does not keep up with market pay for newly hired workers — and a failure to meet market rates, are a result of a lack of general wage increases in the last decade, and staff does not want to continue to exacerbate those issues.

Vice Mayor Beau Wright called the 5% wage increase "rightsizing," working to keep up with inflation and the salaries of employees in the counties, who he acknowledged are among the city's major competition in hiring and retention.

Mayor Mary Jane Dolan said the city is far behind competitive wages with surrounding areas, and the raises demonstrate to city employees an investment in "human capital."

The 5% wage increase was initially recommended by staff in place of the $288,903 built into the draft of the fiscal year 2022 budget to provide raises for the lowest-paid city employees, an initiative that would affect about 70 people.

At council's April work session, Faraldi asked to hear a third option — something other than taking no action or the 5% increase — a more targeted approach to wage increases, one that would further implement the salary study and potentially address issues of compression.