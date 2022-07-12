Lynchburg City Council approves block grant for several projects in 2023

Lynchburg City Council voted to approve the fiscal year 2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) during its most recent meeting, allocating funding for improvements to several community projects across the city.

The plan was approved by a 6-0 vote, with Vice Mayor Beau Wright absent.

According to Melva Walker, grants manager for the city of Lynchburg, the CDBG is a “annual entitlement allocation from the Department of Housing and Urban Development [HUD], that provides funding to the City of Lynchburg for them to address different infrastructure projects, public service projects, and housing projects.”

Walker said the city can use the grant to target “many different things,” but this year council chose to target public infrastructure projects and neighborhood plans.

A few of the larger projects in the CDBG action plan for fiscal year 2023 include the revitalization of Jefferson Park, phase two of the Tinbridge Hill improvement plan, and a new Diamond Hill neighborhood plan and improvement project, according to Walker.

The action plan shows revitalization improvements at Jefferson Park, located at 405 York St., will receive $240,000 in funding. Some of the planned activities to be carried out in construction are additional patio amenities, access improvements to the amphitheater, a loop trail in the park and historical signage for the area.

Phase two of improvements in the Tinbridge Hill neighborhood, at 1201 Hollins St., is included in the action plan as well, receiving $125,000 to finish off the project.

While some work has been done in the neighborhood to clean up the trailhead already, according to the plan, the construction of a relocated Tinbridge Hill Trail is included, along with the construction of an overlook and natural area at the trailhead.

Additionally, similar to neighborhood plans approved by city council such as Tyreeanna and Pleasant Valley, the CDBG action plan includes a neighborhood plan for Diamond Hill, which the city is aiming to “build on the initial work of the Strong Neighborhood Alliance, a city effort to better engage with residents.”

The action plan shows the alliance already has started conducting a “series of door-to-door and community listening events to gather input about assets and needs within the neighborhood.”

The document says the city plans to complete historical and environmental assessments, reimagine public spaces and underutilized assets in the community, enhance neighborhood programming and prioritize infrastructure that addresses safety, capacity and livability.

The city also is allocating an additional $100,000 for the Lynchburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority — Enhance and Preserve program (LEAP), by launching a campaign named Diamond in the Rough.

According to a description of the campaign in the action plan, “Diamond in the Rough will address the City’s identified vacant housing, dilapidated structures and affordable housing needs by providing newly renovated single-family homes for home-ownership and/or rental,” all of which are in the Diamond Hill neighborhood.

Additionally, grants to programs include Miriam’s House, an organization that “develops and implements solutions to homelessness through programs aimed at ending homelessness and rebuilding lives,” for $65,000; Boy Scouts of America, $15,400; and other LHRA projects.

Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder, who also serves on the Community Development Advisory Committee (CDAC), said during the public hearing when council approved the plan, “We’re very thankful for the work Community Development does in our community.

“They work with several nonprofit agencies, work with housing, work with first-time homebuyers ... so many organizations that make our community better and really tackle issues of poverty in our area.”

While the items in the action plan begin to receive funding in fiscal year 2023, Walker said the projects will not need to be completed by the end of the fiscal year.