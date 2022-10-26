Lynchburg City Council approves College Park master plan

Lynchburg City Council on Tuesday approved a new master plan for the city's College Park, paving the way for numerous improvements to that neighborhood park.

Council approved the plan 6-0, with Mayor MaryJane Dolan absent.

College Park is a small neighborhood park that runs between Amelia and Breckenbridge Streets in Lynchburg, just off the University of Lynchburg's campus. The park features several stormwater drains and is home to a basketball court as well as a small picnic area.

The plan calls for a new park loop and nature path; new stormwater basins; observation areas and overlooks; recreation, gathering and play space; as well as sustainable plantings and maintenance.

The plan also proposes several pedestrian connectivity projects, improving the walkability of the neighborhood.

Ultimately, the plan balances out improvements to the park's stormwater drainage facilities, reducing its chances of flooding during a severe weather event, while adding several features requested through community feedback.

According to a presentation by Rachel Frischeisen, a planner with the City of Lynchburg, city staff held a public open house with neighborhood residents and University of Lynchburg students in the fall of 2021.

Over the decades, Beth Wyatt, a speaker during the public hearing said, the park has become "almost an eyesore," making these "very much needed" improvements a welcome sight for neighborhood residents.

Wyatt said she has lived in the neighborhood for 28 years and recently "grass has overgrown, trash is everywhere, the basketball court is unusable, and it's just had an unkept appearance."

Timothy Santiago, another speaker during the public hearing, echoed Wyatt's remarks, saying he's seen weeks' worth of trash piled up at the park.

"It's honestly an embarrassment to our city," Santiago said, "a city that prides itself on being a beautiful city, a city for everybody."

Santiago said he was surprised the city did nothing before but implored councilors to look at the plan as an investment into the city's future.

Before ultimately voting to approve the plan, several councilors voiced their excitement, agreeing with the public speakers.

The park's current features have "seriously deteriorated," At-large Councilman Randy Nelson said.

"It is an eyesore at this time," Nelson later said, "and I think the plans, particularly with neighborhood input as to what they'd like to see and how they would like to have it, has been very instructive and I look forward to the viable and creative solutions that will be implemented in this space."

Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi, who said he used to live on Amelia Street — where "College Park is essentially my front yard" — said despite challenges, the park is used a great deal to this day, and he can't wait for the community to "see a park that is worthy of that neighborhood."

Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder called the investment by council a "powerful statement of a quality of life."

"We just have such a beautiful community with so many trails, so many walkable parks that we have ..." Wilder later said. "So I'm so thankful that Lynchburg continues to make an investment in our parks and rec areas that help improve the quality of life for all of our citizens."

According to the plan, now that it's been adopted, the design of the stormwater improvements will begin with the expectation of construction starting in fiscal year 2024.

To read the full 12-page College Park master plan, visit the city's website at www.lynchburgva.gov.