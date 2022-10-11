Lynchburg City Council approves Dearington neighborhood plan

Lynchburg City Council voted to approve the Dearington neighborhood plan on Tuesday night, greenlighting the plan that will bring several improvements as well as restore Jefferson Park as the centerpiece of the community.

Council approved the plan 6-0, with At-large Councilman Randy Nelson absent from Tuesday's meeting.

The Dearington neighborhood is surrounded by Langhorne Road and Memorial Avenue, located adjacent to E.C. Glass High School. Tate Springs Road serves as a partial boundary for the neighborhood, while the rest of the area is surrounded by trees and steep slopes leading to Blackwater Creek.

In the short term, the neighborhood could see a patio and permanent pavilion, a small loop trail, improved lighting at the basketball courts and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant accessibility from Kirby Street to Jefferson Park, according to the presentation by Lynchburg city staff.

Long term, the park could see the return of water in the area by way of a new splashpad, which is in the 20-year plan for the neighborhood.

Jefferson Park once was home to the city's only pools open to Black residents, but they were abruptly closed along with all other city-run pools on July 4, 1961, following a “wade-in” at the Miller Park pools to protest segregation.

The Jefferson Park pool later was used as a landfill and eventually covered.

The plan for Dearington has been in the works since 2019, according to Rachel Frischeisen, a planner with the City of Lynchburg. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the city continued the planning and development process, even hosting outdoor meetings on Jefferson Park's tennis courts.

Tuesday's public hearing on the neighborhood plan was filled with questions and calls for council to further investigate the area where the pool once sat, with residents concerned over methane gas levels coming up from the landfill.

Three speakers, all with ties to the Dearington, came out to speak on Tuesday night.

The public speakers all complimented the city's plan, citing the hard work staff put into it, but voiced concerns over safety in the neighborhood when it comes to the former landfill, as well as speeding in the area.

Robert Flood, who spoke on behalf of the NAACP, said the project is a "beautiful thing they're doing in Dearington," but "until they can find out exactly what that gas is doing, I'm asking city council, before they approve funds, to look into it."

According to Frischeisen and Clay Simmons, the city's deputy director of public works, a study performed in September showed that methane levels are significantly lower than the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality's maximum allowed amounts.

Even with the results showing low levels, city staff said continued monitoring will happen in the area before any kind of construction takes place.

"I think the community is saying, 'We want to ensure our community is safe going forward,' and knowing the historical context of how we arrived here, they want to see ongoing monitoring," At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy said.

"Whether it's two years, three years, four years, I think that's a level of comfort the community is saying they'd like to see in that."

Tweedy, and Councilman Sterling Wilder, who represents Ward II, where the Dearington neighborhood is located, led the charge in asking city staff to continue monitoring the area for methane gas as the plan begins to be implemented.

Frischeisen said the current plan has no proposal for the construction of facilities over the home of the former pool, just the possibility of an asphalt or earthen walking trail for the residents, which she said will not require digging deep enough to possibly puncture the landfill cover.

Under the neighborhood plan, small, minimally invasive historical markers are planned to be placed in the grass around the outline of the old pool.

Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi said, "I think we've heard loud and clear that this is a matter to handle delicately, but it's also something for opportunity."

Another part of the plan is a collaborative effort between the city and the Lynchburg Regional Housing Authority, which will bring "future reimagination" of the Dearington apartments, Frischeisen said.

Construction on the apartments could begin in the next 20-24 months, Mary Mayrose, executive director of the LHRA, said during the initial presentation to council in August.

With the plan now adopted, Frischeisen said city staff will begin working to include the projects in the city's capital improvement plan, as well as seeking grants for some of the projects.

Vice Mayor Beau Wright thanked the residents who came out and voiced their concern and said the job now falls on the city to "figure out how, working with partners, we will fund it" and implement the plan in a way that the "former site remains safe."

Within the next year, Frischeisen said the interim patio and permanent pavilion, small loop trail, enhanced lighting and Kirby Street ramp should all go forward pending Community Development Block Grant funding for the projects, as they all are towards the end of their design phase.