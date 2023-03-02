Lynchburg City Council has unanimously approved its fiscal year 2024 budget calendar, laying out the timeline for when it will hold several public hearings and adopt its final budget.

While council already has held three meetings to discuss several budget items such as the personal property tax and capital improvement plan, the body has set dates for meetings through late May, when it could possibly adopt the budget.

During council's next meeting, scheduled for March 14, City Manager Wynter Benda is expected to introduce his fiscal year 2024 budget during council's 7:30 p.m. regular meeting, as well as provide more information on the capital improvement plan during council's 4 p.m. work session.

In the days immediately following, Benda is expected to hold several community engagement sessions to talk about the budget with the public. Last year, Benda and his staff held three "Budget and Brews" meetings to engage citizens over the budget.

Notable dates in the calendar include a joint meeting between City Council and the city's School Board, scheduled for 4 p.m. on March 28 at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance.

On April 4, council will hold three separate public hearings over the proposed real estate tax rate, water resources rate study, and a proposed budget public hearing.

Council is scheduled to hold several budget work sessions each Tuesday in April, ultimately culminating in the first reading of the budget during council's 7:30 p.m. meeting May 9, and a second reading and potential adoption of the budget during council's 7:30 p.m. meeting May 23.