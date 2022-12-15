Lynchburg City Council approves nearly 200-unit development on Old Graves Mill

A nearly 200-unit apartment and townhome development on Old Graves Mill Road received the greenlight from the city this week, after Lynchburg City Council voted to approve the project on Tuesday night.

After a public hearing that spanned two meetings, council adopted an amendment to the city's Future Land Use Map (FLUM) and an ordinance for rezoning 1114, 1126 and 1168 Old Graves Mill Road, changing their zoning from Low-Medium Density Residential (R-2) to High Density Residential (R-4C).

The body voted 4-2 in favor of the measure, with Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson and Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi opposing.

Council currently only has six sitting members, as former At-large Councilman Randy Nelson resigned in early November.

The developer, Z.Z. & Z.Z. LLC, proposes 169 apartments, 29 condominiums, an office, pool, club house and 262 parking spots on the lot just across from the recently developed Eleven25 Apartments at 1125 Old Graves Mill Road.

Jason Brown, the petitioner from Z.Z. & Z.Z. LLC, explained during November's city council meeting that should the project be approved, he would create a program at the development offering home ownership to those who apply to live at the site.

"We're moving forward with this idea as a way to sort of 'answer the call,' if you will, towards the housing piece, and affordable housing, if you will. Some of which comes with apartments, and some of which comes with townhomes."

Brown explained as residents pay rent towards their townhomes, saying "when they come in and rent, part of their rental will go towards a down payment on a townhouse. We will hold that in escrow; they will always have access to it, 100% of it."

Once residents gain creditworthiness through continued payment of rent, Brown said, they will be given the opportunity to purchase a townhome.

The public hearing — opened during council's Nov. 1 and Dec. 13 meetings — drew more than a dozen responses from city residents between speakers and emails.

Those in favor of the proposal included 18-year-old Caleb Hill, who said the project provides people like him the opportunity for home ownership in Lynchburg

"With Lynchburg having so many colleges within the city limits, this causes for a high need for cheap housing," Hill said.

"The home ownership program would also be a very beneficial approach for college students like myself. Having a portion of each month's rent going into an investment account gives a young adult a head start when they reach the real world," Hill added.

Another resident, Tim Sylvester, said he is recently retired and is looking to downsize. This development would give him exactly what he's looking for, he said.

"I had thought about townhouses, patio homes, et cetera ... and in the preliminary investigation I talked to some realty people and realized that the inventory of such homes is extremely limited here," Sylvester said.

After meeting Brown and hearing about this project, Sylvester said he was even more interested and was excited enough to speak in favor of it at a council meeting.

While council wrangled with the down-the-road effects of another larger development in the 24502 ZIP code, several councilors landed in favor of the plan because of the home ownership aspect.

Mayor MaryJane Dolan said this project "fits within the neighborhood" of which it's going to be.

"I love, love, love the home ownership portion, which is something we sit up here all the time and talk about how our folks need to start owning their own places," the mayor added.

Similarly, Vice Mayor Beau Wright said he supported the project because it fits within the neighborhood, but he also said the developer "tempered" Wright's initial concerns over the impact it would have on the area's watershed and traffic.

Others argued the development, while a worthwhile project, is landing in the wrong part of the city.

Several emails with multiple supporters were sent to the city in regards to the public hearing, much of which came in opposition to the development.

Helgeson, who has voiced his desire to see more single-family projects in the city instead of rental units, said he applauds the idea of the project and likes the home ownership aspect, but "the problem is what we're looking at today is land use, and I think this is the wrong location."

The councilman said he had an issue with not only changing the zoning of the land, but also changing the city's Future Land Use Map in the process.

Faraldi, who represents the ward where the project is proposed to be, voted to reject the proposal because of the concerns of residents in the neighborhood as well as the continued push for rental units in the ward he represents.

"My most important concern is related to what is left of this neighborhood," Faraldi said. "Sixty-eight percent of this surrounding area is rental property. So that's the reason we keep putting more there?"

"I am going to align with those who sent me here to represent their interest who currently live in this neighborhood, who want to maintain what little fabric is left of it," Faraldi later said.

Faraldi also made a push to table the vote until January, accusing the "lame-duck council" of moving forward with a development that the neighbors are "clearly in opposition of."

Besides Nelson's resignation, Wright and At-Large City Councilwoman Treney Tweedy will no longer sit on council after January, having lost their re-election bids last month.

"I do," Faraldi said, when asked by Dolan if he thinks the vote would be different in January.

"I don't think that's fair to the developer, who has come here tonight expecting a decision," Mayor Dolan responded, to which Faraldi responded that the vote on Tuesday night wasn't fair to the neighbors who emailed him.

Dolan was skeptical of the comments, telling Faraldi she didn't think they were neighbors of the project, to which Faraldi responded with: "You could've emailed them yourself and ask."

Following a failed vote to deny the request, council approved the project on the second motion.