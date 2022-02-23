Lynchburg City Council approves new taxicab rates

Lynchburg City Council voted 5-2 on Tuesday to approve new rates for taxicabs, a practice of the city's dating back to the 1930s.

The rates haven't been changed since 2008, causing local taxicab owners to request new rates to adjust for inflation.

Under the approved rates:

the initial hire will go from $1.80 to $2.80,

the one-ninth mile charge will go from 25 cents to 28 cents, and

the rate for each minute of waiting time after the first three minutes will go from 50 cents, or $30 per hour, to 60 cents, or $36 per hour.

According to a letter signed by all four taxicab business owners in Lynchburg, the new rates will "significantly help offset minimum wage increases, insurance and licensing, and fuel and maintenance costs."

Wards III and IV Councilmen Jeff Helgeson and Chris Faraldi voted against the new rates, saying local government shouldn't be involved in regulating what taxicab companies charge for a ride.

"We never have set prices for what people are going to charge to cut hair," Helgeson said. "We're asked to set these rates; I have no idea what is fair and equitable.

"I think we just need to say enough... and allow the free market to decide these prices."

The Lynchburg Taxicab Owners Board all expressed their interest in having the city continue to regulate their rates, all signing a letter to city council requesting what their new rates should be.

With a large percentage of their customer base at low- or fixed-income levels, the taxicab owners said deregulation "would eliminate this option and negatively affect the citizens of Lynchburg who rely on this budget friendly option for daily transportation."

According to City Attorney Matthew Freedman, the city has regulated the taxicab industry since 1931 in order to ensure public safety and to keep rates competitive.

The Lynchburg Police Department also helps regulate the industry by licensing taxicab operators and ensuring they meet all of the safety standards outlined in the city code.

The new rates will become effectively immediately, following council's approval this week.

