Lynchburg City Council approves plan for new police headquarters

After a process that spanned several years and two sites, the Lynchburg Police Department has found its new home.

On Tuesday night, Lynchburg City Council unanimously approved a comprehensive agreement for the design and construction of a new police headquarters on Odd Fellows Road, at the corner of Albert Lankford Drive, bringing the nearly six-year search to an end.

The agreement, according to Police Chief Ryan Zuidema, is a "culmination of a lot of work done by many different departments in the city," which will allow the department ample space to perform its duties in a brand new home.

The plan will cost the city about $48 million, according to city documents.

With the agreement approved once City Manager Wynter Benda signs off on it Friday, English Construction will close on the property located beside Genworth Financial and move forward with construction.

The decision to look at the Odd Fellows Road site, as opposed to an initially proposed Kemper Street location, came down to practicality and finance, Zuidema told council in December.

The Kemper Street site would have required a four-story building to fit everything needed for the department. Additionally, it would have required the construction of a parking deck at a cost of $5 to $6 million, bringing to total cost of a Kemper Street headquarters to an estimated $55 million.

Zuidema said in December there were several other issues at the Kemper Street site, which meant it would not have met the needs of the department as it hopes to have room to grow.

By selecting the Odd Fellows Road site, the city can save nearly $7 million and keep the building as a two-story building.

As excited as the police department is to have a new home on the horizon, councilors appeared just as happy to see the process starting up.

"We're excited to get to this point," Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder said Tuesday night.

Wilder and At-large Councilman Randy Nelson agreed in December that the Kemper Street site wouldn't fit the needs of the department into the next generations, while the Odd Fellows Road site affords police a centrally located headquarters where they can engage in the community in a bigger space.

"We've toured your conditions of the current police station and it is definitely in need of a new home. So we're excited to get this process finally started and moving forward," Wilder said.

The police department's current headquarters is in the Public Safety Building at 905 Court Street. The department is divided into two buildings, with the rest of the operation being in the West Building at 805 Court Street, originally constructed as a church around 1900.

Zuidema said construction should begin soon, with an estimated completion date in September 2024.

