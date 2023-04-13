Lynchburg City Council approved a plan this week bringing 87 new townhomes to Leesville Road, near the already-existing townhomes at 716 Leesville Road.

Council voted 5-2, with Ward II Councilor Jeff Helgeson and At-large Councilor Martin Misjuns opposed, to approve a conditional use permit necessary to construct the 87 townhomes at 710 and 714 Leesville Road.

The city’s planning commission voted 4-0 to recommend approval of the project, with two commissioners absent and one vacancy.

Russ Nixon, of Nixon Land Surveying, presented on behalf of Lynchburg Renting LLC, seeking a new conditional use permit as one approved by council in 2019 for the same plot had expired.

This is the fourth time this project has come before council in the last 16 years, after similar petitions were first presented to the city in 2007 and 2015, until it received the conditional use permit in 2019.

Nixon said he and the developers were “unaware” that the conditional use permit had expired. The project, according to planning documents, “shall be developed in substantial compliance with the concept plan entitled ‘Wyndsor View’ Townhomes dated April 29, 2019.”

The “real hurdle,” Nixon said, was determining what type of entrance would be needed on the property. After completing one, he said it showed a “right in, right out only” entrance on Leesville Road will be able to handle the traffic, as well as using Middle Street as an access in and out of the property.

No residents spoke in favor or in opposition to the conditional use permit, however, in speaking to his vote of opposition, Helgeson said, “I can appreciate what they would do, but this is the fourth time this same project has come back while I’ve been here, and I made a commitment to protect the neighborhood from high density ... and now it’s gone up to 87 townhomes.”

Misjuns argued that he couldn’t support any more development in this area of town until a new ladder truck could be provided for the Lynchburg Fire Department, however Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi pointed out in speaking in favor of the project that a potential partnership between LFD and Liberty University could solve that issue.

Faraldi, who has often voted in opposition to new developments on that side of town citing the growing density, said Tuesday he was “caught” in this one, between protecting the neighborhood and creating home ownership opportunities and growing the tax base.

Faraldi said the “key difference” for him was the fact that they are townhomes and not apartments.

“Timberlake [Road] is tight. I wouldn’t say it’s hurting, but it’s getting real dense, real quick. ... The difference with Leesville Road is that there’s less traffic lights and it’s more flowing,” Faraldi said.

Ward I Councilor MaryJane Dolan said she supports the project for many of the same reasons as Faraldi, adding “it does bring about the ability for people to have home ownership versus all the rental units we have in that area.”

Council approves battery energy storage system

City council also approved a battery energy storage system development this week, greenlighting a project that could help protect city residents from electrical blackouts in severe weather conditions.

Council approved a conditional use permit for the battery storage facility by a 6-1 vote, with Misjuns voting in opposition.

Chris Meyer, of James Energy LLC, presented his company’s proposal for a battery energy storage project located at 3920 Harbor St. and 109 Old Trents Ferry Road in Lynchburg.

Battery energy storage, Meyer said, are storage facilities that harvest solar energy for storage that can be deployed in the future.

Meyer said the biggest benefit for the city is electrical grid resiliency.

“I think all of us ... were witnesses to the very cold snap during the Christmas holidays this year. Down in North Carolina ... they had 500,000 people suffer from blackouts because there was excess demand on the grid,” Meyer said.

“Our type of projects are those that can add extra generation and basically function as a battery for the grid when there is extreme events or generation goes down.”

A nearby homeowner, Neil Buckley, spoke in opposition to the project, however said he has a memorandum of understanding with the developers that the footprint will not encroach upon a natural area existing in the area.

Additionally, several residents weighed in via email to council, mostly supporting the benefits of what the battery storage facility could provide.

Olivia Richards, one of the eight emailers to council, pointed to the success of other battery storage projects in Virginia as proof that it could work in Lynchburg.

“By using energy storage batteries,” Richards wrote, “Lynchburg can be one of the many cities revolutionizing our resilience to natural disasters.”