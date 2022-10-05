Lynchburg City Council candidates discuss local economy, education funding at UL panel

Several candidates for three at-large seats on Lynchburg City Council participated in a panel this week at the University of Lynchburg hosted by The Listening, giving their stances on issues such as education funding and the city's local economy.

New candidate Patrick Earl, alongside incumbents Treney Tweedy and Beau Wright, as well as Peter Lundrigran, a spokesperson for new candidate Walter Virgil Jr., answered questions Tuesday night from Angelina Randolph, co-director of The Listening.

The Listening is an organization that works to "engage, change, and save lives with the performing arts through community engagement and youth programming," according to its website.

The event was held in conjunction with the university's Bonner Leaders program, which seeks to prepare college students to be active citizens in their local community through leadership.

All seven candidates for council were invited to attend, according to the university, but several had previously scheduled events due to a late change in the panel's date.

In addition to discussing education funding and Lynchburg's local economy, candidates also talked about affordable housing, affordable and accessible food options and mental health. They also took time to name some of their favorite things about the city they seek to serve on council.

On education, both incumbents, Tweedy and Wright, expressed their desires to see continued investment in public education in the city, calling it the best way to see success in the division.

"My continued plan is to invest," Tweedy said. "We cannot cut our way to success. We have to invest in our education system. We have to invest in our teachers with salaries and all of our personnel."

Tweedy added an area she would like to see more investment is in the mental health of students, saying "we're not going to see the success we want" if council do not put resources into addressing mental health.

Some candidates have expressed their interest in an elected school board. In contrast, Tweedy said Tuesday that the "appointment of school board members who understand how to move a system forward is very important."

Wright, speaking along similar lines, said, "I believe deeply that public schools are a public trust, and if we're going to have a successful future ... we need to invest in our public schools."

Wright said in the last four years on council there has been a "concerted effort to defund public schools" by a minority of city council.

"They've lost because they didn't have the majority, but they have voted to strip millions of dollars away from our public schools," Wright said.

After asking aloud to himself about his fellow councilors' motives, Wright said, "I suspect it's because they actually don't want to see the institution succeed, frankly."

Wright said he believes public schools "deserve our support, and they deserve our partnership," which he says comes out of adequate funding, but he still wants to hold the division accountable by "asking the tough questions" when the time comes.

Wright and Earl both expressed their interest in expanding the school division's early childhood care options, with both saying it's the best way to invest in the students early.

Earl, who said he struggles to find quality care for his own children, said of child care: "You can't find it."

"Even if you have [the time] lined up, you can't get more because there's so few slots," he said.

Additionally, he believes the funds that are given to the division should go directly to the teachers and students in the classrooms over administration.

"If you want to be successful... you invest in the people," Earl said. "You invest our children and you invest in our teachers."

Lundrigran, speaking for Virgil, took a more lighthearted approach to the question, citing a Meghan Trainor song, saying the if the city doesn't look at the "bass," or base of the issue, it will leave the division in serious "treble," or trouble.

Lundrigran said there hasn't been enough collaboration with the community or teachers about what's going on in Lynchburg City Schools, adding, "We have ignored the base of our education system and that put us in treble."

Candidates also tackled the city's local economy.

Earl spoke about a recent 2021 State of the Commonwealth economic report issued by Old Dominion University that showed slower growth in Lynchburg.

He said the study is misleading about to the actual growth in Lynchburg since it takes into account the surrounding region, which includes more rural counties as opposed to the urban nature of the city.

"When someone says we are not in good financial shape, I want you to second guess them," Earl said.

He cited over $145 million in infrastructure and business investments for several Lynchburg organizations including the River Ridge mall, CloudFit Software, and Virginia Metal Treating as proof the investments are coming to the city.

Lundrigran said Virgil plans to improve the city's local economy through public-private partnerships, something Lundrigran said is evident in Virgil's background.

"Walter has been that in his past," Lundrigran said.

He said that during the pandemic Virgil created a partnership with The White Hart Cafe, where it would provide meals for families across the city who didn't have easy access to food.

"That kind of practical solution is how we can help fix some of our financial issues and make sure we're set up in the best way possible," he added.

As incumbents, Tweedy and Wright both said the city is already on good footing economically.

"This city has a good economy, and what I will say is that I will continue investment in public infrastructure," Tweedy said.

With projected population growth in the city's future, such continued investment in public infrastructure, city staff and city services are the best ways to prepare, Tweedy said.

"You like to see growth and opportunities of shopping and restaurants and entertainment," Tweedy said, talking to the college students in the crowd. "We have to be able to support that infrastructure."

"Businesses come to places where their employees, their families are going to enjoy their quality of life and we have to invest in that."

Wright used his time to talk about the city's AA+ bond rating, which is essentially the city's credit score.

While he said the city currently has a good rating, officials would like to see it improve to get lower interest rates on major projects.

Similarly to Tweedy, Wright mentioned several signs the city already is on "really firm financial footing."

He cited multimillion-dollar investments into downtown Lynchburg in recent years, which has spurred development and growth in the area. He pointed to the $11 million project in Richland Hills to bring sewage to the neighborhood for the first time since annexation.

"We need to continue doing those kinds of things," Wright said. "And we need to expand to parts outside of downtown to places like Florida Avenue, or Fifth Street, or Kemper [Street] or midtown."

With just about a month to go until Election Day, early voting has begun in Lynchburg at the Registrar's Office at 828 Kemper Street and will continue through Nov. 5.

For more information, visit the registrar's website at lynchburgva.gov/registrars-office.