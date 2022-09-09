Lynchburg City Council candidates discuss neighborhood issues, crime in NAACP town hall

Five candidates vying for an at-large seat on Lynchburg City Council were represented at a town hall Thursday night at White Rock Baptist Church, debating crime and the city's school division.

Patrick Earl, Larry Taylor, Martin Misjuns, Walter Virgil Jr., and JoAnn Martin, a representative for incumbent Councilwoman Treney Tweedy, took questions from voters, pitching to those in attendance why they would best be fit to hold a seat on council.

Incumbent Vice Mayor Beau Wright and new candidate Stephanie Reed were both unable to attend, while Tweedy asked Martin, the communications manager for her campaign, step in and answer questions while Tweedy was on vacation.

Much of the night was dominated by discussion on crime, schools, and bringing businesses into the White Rock Hill community. The first question of the night was about what candidates would do to eliminate the neighborhood's food desert — generally defined as a low-income area where many residents are far from a large grocery store.

Martin, on behalf of Tweedy, told the crowd there isn't much council can outright do on the subject of bringing businesses to areas like White Rock Hill, but she noted council can push economic development to find suitable areas for businesses to come in.

"Economic development has been working with the business community, but there's really not a lot the government can do other than encourage businesses to come to the neighborhood to build a grocery store," Martin said.

Taylor said he would "take the lead" on finding businesses that would be interested in opening grocery stores in the area, saying, "We can't just sit around waiting for things to happen.

"I've been in this neighborhood 34 years. You've got to drive everywhere else to go to the grocery store, and some people don't have vehicles. And all the little neighborhood stores, they rob the people. They charge an extra 20% on the product," Taylor said, and was met with applause.

Earl brought up the idea of incentives but noted it may be hard to do them. Instead, he said there need to be strong programs through public schools to ensure children aren't going hungry, providing them with fresh produce to take home.

Misjuns called the food desert issue a "real problem," saying White Rock Hill has been "left behind."

"It's going to be hard to get a grocery store in here," Misjuns said, "but it's a fight worth fighting and it's something we need to look at."

Misjuns added, "It's not just, 'Here's the challenge, OK, let's spend millions of dollars,' because that seems to be what happens.

"You guys spend taxes," he said, "how much of those tax dollars are spent in White Rock Hill? Doesn't look like enough to me. We need to take a smarter approach to how we're spending our money."

Virgil mentioned the idea of a community garden in White Rock Hill, which would provide fresh produce for residents, giving them at least a starting point.

"I think there's opportunity for innovation, for creativity and not always the prime means of how we go about resolving the matters, when you're talking about a unique community like this one and so many others," Virgil said.

Following the conversation about White Rock Hill, the first back-and-forth between two candidates occurred when Earl criticized Misjuns for his opinions on the LGBTQ community on social media.

The discussion started following Misjuns' remarks on bathrooms and sports in schools.

"Civil rights is a big conversation right now. There's one thing we need to make sure we get rid of in our schools. We need to keep boys out of girls' bathrooms, and we need to keep boys out of girls' sports," Misjuns said.

"I support the values that our grandmothers raised us with, and we need to make sure that those things happen."

Earl responded right after, telling Misjuns, "I have a serious problem with that statement."

Earl said a potential voter had expressed concerns to him about Misjuns' numerous social media posts, some of which refer to the LGBTQ community.

Earl continued, "I want you to know that when you say things like that, Mr. Misjuns, it doesn't just hurt those people, it also hurts the people that love them.

"When you allude to that fact, it's not only troubling but it's also puzzles me because you are running for an at-large seat on city council and frankly I don't trust you to represent my loved ones," Earl argued.

Misjuns responded to Earl later, saying he received a call from the father of an LCS student "horrified" because his daughter was using the school restroom when a boy just decided to go into it.

"We need to make school bathrooms safe for everyone, and we absolutely need to protect our young women in our middle schools and high schools, absolutely," Misjuns said.

Following the back-and-forth, the candidates moved on to addressing crime in the city, something several candidates have said is their top issue this election cycle.

Virgil said one way to curb violence is by asking men in the community who have been in the penal system to give back to their neighborhoods.

"We have so many men who are coming back from being incarcerated who want to give back to the community," Virgil said, "and they are some of the most influential people in those neighborhoods.

"So this is a unique opportunity for us to be able to see how we can create opportunity for individuals ... to be able to positively impact the young people that are going in the direction they have already gone into."

Additionally, Virgil said, the community needs to be more "proactive than reactive" when it comes to building better communities, advocating for getting kids to high school graduation, which he says is a stepping stone to a more productive life.

Taylor said the root of the crime issue is a lack of structure in the home, where children aren't being disciplined properly.

"Discipline, we've got to raise our children and teach them right from wrong," Taylor said, "because then they will go to school and respect the teacher. And if you don't respect the teacher, I've got something for you when you come home. We need discipline."

Earl mentioned the efforts of current city management to push through raises for police officers, which has resulted in larger recruitment classes and more officers of color on patrol for the Lynchburg Police Department.

Additionally, Earl argued similarly to Taylor, saying disciplining children from a young age is the best way to build a better future.

"The explanation of why it is wrong and then the modeling of the right action is the most successful way to discipline a child," Earl said.

Martin, on behalf of Tweedy again, argued community assistance would be a good way to address violence, agreeing that it starts in the home as well.

"We need to start doing it as a community," Martin said.

She referred to the recent shooting of a 4-year-old in Lynchburg, saying "what have we not done that it makes a person think its okay to shoot at someone, especially a baby. We as a family ... we need to start instilling back into our children morals, and that violence is wrong. And as a community, we need to step up.

"You can put a police officer on every corner and it still won't stop violence," Martin added, "... we have to start working with police, and when we see something going on, we need to step up."

Martin was referring to a Aug. 23 shooting at a gas station on Campbell Avenue, where a 4-year-old, who was a passenger in a van at the gas station, was shot during the incident. According to LPD, the child is expected to fully recover from her injuries sustained during the shooting.

Misjuns said that by pushing trade skills in Lynchburg City Schools, crime can be curbed by developing students with tools that will better suit them as adults, allowing them to land secure jobs to build a family.

"There are so many opportunities out there ... for people in poverty to be able to get jobs. If we can get people the opportunity to provide an honest living, raise a family, buy a home, that is going to solve a big part of the crime problem. And it starts in our schools," Misjuns said.

The Democratic candidate for Virginia's 5th congressional district, Charlottesville resident Josh Throneburg, was at the town hall. His opponent, incumbent Republican Congressman Bob Good, was not in attendance.

Throneburg addressed Good's recent comments in Amherst, where he called the Democratic Party "the party of death" in pushing for abortion on demand any time.

"Two miles north of here last week," Throneburg said, "[Good] said 'Democrats are evil; Democrats are the party of death. I'm not going to Washington D.C. to work with Democrats; I'm going to defeat Democrats."

Throneburg criticized Good for being ranked "431st out of 435" among congressional representatives in working across the aisle, saying, "We need people who will actually work together, and that's certainly who I will be."

City council candidates will square off in another town hall next week, when the League of Women Voters of Lynchburg will host the candidates at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 in the City Council chambers at City Hall.

According to a release from the league, the public is invited to attend and submit questions for the candidates on Monday.