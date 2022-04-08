Lynchburg City Council considering adding nearly $1M to schools budget

As Lynchburg City Council moves closer to its first reading of the fiscal year 2023 budget, the final picture of funding for the school system is coming into focus.

At the beginning of the budget season, Lynchburg City Schools submitted a request to council asking for $42.9 million in funding during fiscal year 2023 but later increased the total request to $45 million following the presentation of the entire budget by City Manager Wynter Benda.

Benda's initial budget proposal allocated level funding, $39.8 million, for Lynchburg City Schools, which would allow the school system to provide 5% raises for staff. However, it would not allow the school system to make an 8% raise the school board made a priority during its second budget meeting when it increased the ask to $45 million.

In order to find a middle ground, City Council and staff are discussing whether to add roughly $966,000 to the LCS budget, which would reach the threshold necessary to receive a 5% match from the state on raises, so the city would not have to bear the burden on its own.

The funding would bring the school system's allocated funds to nearly $40.8 million.

Benda said during a budget meeting this week that, at the time of the initial proposal, he did not know the school system would need the nearly $1 million to obtain the match from the state.

Even knowing now, Benda said because he noticed the school system's return to fund balance each year, "candidly ... trying to manage the city, I would've understood there have been resources to meet that match currently, and would have not necessarily funded it."

Benda has since offered council with a way to meet that match, which comes from lowering the amount of increases to certain reserves, such as the debt service, fuel and the Concord Turnpike reserves.

The lowered increases to the reserves make up roughly $1.1 million, from which $966,000 could go to the school system for the 5% match.

While several councilors expressed their support for this plan, they noted it doesn't come with any heartburn about future budgets.

Mayor MaryJane Dolan, who said while she does approve of this plan, it gives her concerns about the budgets going forward, expressing interest in coming up with a funding formula in the coming years for the school system, something several other councilors such as At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy and Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder expressed interest in too.

Despite a majority of support for the re-allocation of funds for the school system, not all councilors are excited about the plan.

"What's ironic," Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson said, "is that we can't give a little bit back, not even one cent, which is $600,000 to our citizens because they were overtaxed ... but yet we can turn on a dime and figure out how to spend more of the taxpayers' resources by a million bucks."

Even with the $966,000 being allocated to the school system, the budget's general fund won't increase. The money is being reallocated from other funds in the budget.

"As I said a long time ago," Helgeson said later in the meeting, "the citizens of Lynchburg have been watching this and quite frankly they're tired of it. They're tired of this tax-and-spend liberal policy that keeps on getting us nowhere. Now we can't give a nickel back to the citizens but sure we can spend it just like that.

"This is rotten, this budget, we spent a lot of time in here in good faith efforts to kind of come to a real solution ... but this budget, this is rotten and I'm sad to see it, but the majority can vote however they want."

In opposition to Helgeson's comments, Vice Mayor Beau Wright said he sees "setting the stage" in Lynchburg differently.

"Yes, we need to keep our tax rates as low as we can and competitive," Wright said, "but we also need to be investing in the kind of services and facilities and the overall living experience in Lynchburg that's not just going to keep people here, but keep people attracted to coming to Lynchburg."

With a majority of council expressing interest in the funding being reallocated to the school system, it's likely the money will be approved for that purpose.

The first reading on the adoption of the fiscal year 2023 budget will take place during city council's regular meeting at 7 p.m. April 12.

