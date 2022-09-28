Lynchburg City Council considering eliminating license fees for smaller businesses

Next month, Lynchburg City Council will entertain a resolution that would eliminate business license fees for any business in the city that has gross receipts less than $50,000 for the preceding year.

During Tuesday's council work session, Lynchburg Commissioner of the Revenue Mitch Nuckles briefed council on the effects of the move, saying doing so would only reduce annual revenues by an estimated $35,000.

Nuckles said the city currently has a $30 license tax for businesses operating with gross receipts between $10,001 and $50,000. Several years ago, the city eliminated fees for businesses under $10,000.

According to Nuckles, this measure would wipe out the business license fee for 510 businesses. He added the total $35,000 in revenue that would be eliminated accounts for about .28% of the total revenue of business license tax and business personal property tax.

Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson said the move not only would save city staff time, it also would save businesses in the city "from bureaucratic red tape."

Helgeson added there will be a conversation in October on whether to eliminate the business license for businesses with up to $100,000 in gross receipts.

"When you look at the business license tax, it's probably one of the most hated taxes," Helgeson later said.

Nuckles chimed in after, adding, "Having served 31 years, I'll let all of you know, I haven't found a tax anybody really likes yet."

Council is expected to vote on the resolution during its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 in Council Chambers at City Hall, 900 Church St.