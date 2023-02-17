Lynchburg City Council could be taking a closer look at how to pay for an update to the city's comprehensive plan after two councilors voiced concerns over hiring an outside consulting firm to assist in the plan's development.

In the fiscal year 2023 budget, council approved just more than $200,000 for an update to the city's comprehensive plan. In July, the city's planning commission recommended the plan be amended, given its last iteration was adopted in January 2014.

The city's comprehensive plan lays out the vision and goals for needs in a variety of departments, such as land use, population, transportation, housing and other areas through 2030.

According to a presentation by City Planner Tom Martin, such plans typically are facilitated by a third party, capturing input from city council, staff and residents, and then casting a vision for the next 10-20 years.

Council voted 5-1 on Tuesday to table the discussion until Feb. 28, with Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi in opposition and Ward I Councilor MaryJane Dolan absent. But during a briefing on the plan, two councilors expressed hesitancy in moving forward due to the choice of an outside consulting firm to help facilitate the process.

Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson argued against the need for a consulting firm on the project, while At-large Councilor Martin Misjuns scrutinized the selection of The Berkley Group, which was chosen by the city in a request-for-proposals to assist in the process.

"We have a new direction on city council that was elected by the citizens. Before we just punt to more ... outside consultants to say what they think is the best, I think it's better for us to not let that cart get wheeled before the horse," Helgeson said.

Misjuns criticized the selection of The Berkley Group because he said former members of city staff leadership work as executive managers for the consulting firm, such as former City Manager Kimball Payne, who retired from the city in 2016.

"I get it, but it just kind of seems a little bit like a self-licking ice cream cone to me, when we're taking taxpayer dollars and sending them right back to former bureaucrats that, you know, you used to work for," Misjuns said to Martin during the briefing.

"I have some real reservations and concerns about that," Misjuns later said.

Martin, adding the city received bids from three outside groups, told council the members of past city leadership will not be involved in the development of the city's comprehensive plan.

A further hang-up for Misjuns and Helgeson was the price tag of updating the plan — $202,841.60 — which is what it would cost to hire the consulting firm.

City Manager Wynter Benda told councilors on Tuesday there's no vote required to allocate the money, given a previous council already adopted the fiscal year 2023 budget where that money was spent.

"There's no mystery in this, that the money has been appropriated. It was procured, there's a contract. So there's no vote," Benda said.

The city manager later added the city currently doesn't have the staff to take on the entire plan itself, pointing to the need for a third-party consulting firm.

But just because there is a consulting firm, Benda said, that doesn't preclude council from being involved in the update.

"We are putting together a paradigm that makes sure that there's as much, or as little, involvement that each of you can have in this process," he added.

After Benda's explanation, Misjuns said he was willing to pull the funding from the project and reallocate the money to address capital project needs in the school system, such as at R.S. Payne Elementary, where council has been briefed on issues such as mold in the school and building envelope repairs.

Ward II Councilor Sterling Wilder questioned why other councilors weren't willing to approve allocating funds to the school system that already were in place for projects similar to the one at R.S. Payne, through the city's 1993 agreement with the school board on how to use unspent money.

"Yes, we do need to make improvements in R.S. Payne and various other institutions and schools in our community," Wilder said.

"There's a way the school system has funds to address a lot of those issues. We need to make sure we continue to do that ... so they can make the best decisions on all of our properties," he later said.

Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi, who represents Ward IV, said there is "some merit" to the points made by Helgeson and Misjuns but put his faith in Benda to direct the process.

"I trust our manager. I trust his team. I trust his administration," Faraldi said. "If there is something that goes wrong, if there's something that doesn't pass muster, I really think that is where council steps in and says, 'You messed up and we need to figure out what happened to prevent it from happening again."

Mayor Stephanie Reed said she doesn't want the city to be in any position of backing out of deals it already has made, saying she thinks it is in "poor taste to discuss monies that have already been appropriated" to items like the comprehensive plan.

"I don't think it looks good for us to pull out of deals that have already been made, in the interest of the time that has been spent, and the expectations with those type of agreements" she later added.

Council will readdress the update to the comprehensive plan during its Feb. 28 meeting, along with several other items that were moved from its Feb. 14 meeting due to Dolan's absence.

The body is scheduled to meet for its work session at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers inside City Hall, 900 Church St. in Lynchburg.