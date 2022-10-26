Lynchburg City Council cuts business license tax for some

Lynchburg City Council on Tuesday night approved a measure that will eliminate the city's business license tax for businesses that operate with less than $150,000 in annual gross receipts.

The resolution passed 5-1 in a move that Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson said shows the city is "pro-business." Mayor MaryJane Dolan was absent and Vice Mayor Beau Wright opposed the measure.

Wright said during the meeting the resolution had his full support, but he voted in opposition because of Dolan's request to City Manager Wynter Benda for her to be present during the vote, which Benda said wouldn't have happened until council's Dec. 13 regular meeting.

The measure, which will go into effect on the 2023 business license tax bills, will eliminate the tax for 1,033 businesses in the Hill City.

Commissioner of the Revenue Mitch Nuckles, citing 2022 license tax statistics, said eliminating this tax means the city will lose $135,418 in each future fiscal year that this is implemented. That number could fluctuate based upon how many businesses fall in those tax brackets any given year.

For businesses with $10,001 to $50,000 in gross receipts, the tax was $30 annually. Businesses with between $50,001 and $100,000 in gross receipts paid a $50 license fee tax, while businesses with between $100,001 and $150,000 paid a $160 license fee tax.

While there was a consensus amongst council the city should eliminate the taxes up to a certain point, the debate ultimately came down to what the cutoff would be for the elimination of the tax, with councilors ultimately settling on the high end at $150,000.

In a previous meeting, councilors flirted with the idea of only eliminating the tax for businesses with receipts less than $50,000. That move would have meant city will lose an estimated $35,250 in each fiscal year.

At one point during Tuesday's discussion, there was a substitute motion on the table to waive the tax for businesses operating with less than $100,000 in gross receipts, made by Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder and seconded for discussion by At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy.

Wilder said doing this would allow the city more time to see the impact in fiscal year 2023, and then decide down the road to go up to $150,000.

The substitute motion failed on a 3-3 vote, with Helgeson and Faraldi opposing, opting for the higher tax bracket, and Wright opposing for similar reasons to his other vote.

Helgeson was the main voice pushing to get the tax eliminated for 2023 instead of waiting another year.

"This is for 2023; this is to begin now," Helgeson said. "We've got a $43 million surplus. We now have the ability to enact, after all the government has shut down lots of these businesses that are shutting down and shuttering everywhere. Let's do something for relief."

Benda, citing his obligation as city manager to protect revenues and ensure the city has the resources to meet its expenses to perform day-to-day functions, cautioned councilors about opting for the elimination up to $150,000.

During council's discussion, Helgeson pointed out that the total of loss revenue is only about .3% of the city's $43 million in excess revenues from fiscal year 2022.

While Benda recognized some may look at the roughly $135,000 as a "de minimis" amount, he said those totals ultimately add up to a figure that matters in the long run.

With the resolution passed, affected businesses can expect to not have to pay this business license tax beginning with the 2023 bills. To find out more on the business license tax, visit the City of Lynchburg's business license tax page on its website, www.lynchburgva.gov.