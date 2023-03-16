In the minutes after Lynchburg City Council got its first look Tuesday night at the city manager's proposed fiscal year 2024 budget, several councilors sounded off on the proposed real estate tax rate while others praised the proposed investments in public safety and city staff.

City Manager Wynter Benda unveiled his proposed budget, highlighting "unprecedented" investments in public safety and a 5% general wage increase for city employees, as well as proposing several forms of tax relief for citizens, most notably in the form of a reduction to the city's real estate tax rate.

Benda's proposal includes a reduction of the rate from $1.11 per $100 of assessed value to $1.05 per $100 of assessed value, the first reduction in the rate since the fiscal year 2008 budget was adopted.

With one penny on the real estate tax rate being equivalent to about $750,000, according to city staff, a six-cent reduction in the tax rate would mean just under $4.5 million less in revenue.

Such a reduction, however, would save every owner of a $200,000 city property $120 annually on their property tax bill.

While Benda has positioned the rate reduction as tax relief, several city councilors felt a $1.05 rate would still be a tax increase on citizens, given rising property values in the city's recent property reassessments.

"Anything above 92 cents is a tax raise. This goes up to $1.05," Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson said. The 92-cent figure refers to what Helgeson said the rate would need to be for equalization, in order to levy the same amount of real estate tax had the rate been equalized during the 2021 reassessments.

"This is a non-starter for me," Helgeson added.

Helgeson said the 13-cent difference between the equalization rate of 92 cents and the proposed rate of $1.05 per $100 of assessed value is equal to about a $10 million tax increase on citizens.

Because council approved a measure in fiscal year 2023 offering a two-cent credit on the real estate tax rate, Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi said, the city essentially operated at a rate of $1.09 in fiscal year 2023, and the rate of equalization may even be closer to 89 or 90 cents — leading him to say a rate of $1.05 would be about a $12 million tax increase on citizens.

"I'm not thrilled with the notion of utilizing $1.05 as a selling point for the tax relief conversation," Faraldi said. "I don't think it should be included whatsoever. That is still a tax increase and it should be taken right off that slide," Faraldi said, referring to Benda's budget presentation.

At-large Councilor Martin Misjuns, after Helgeson and Faraldi stated the rate of equalization is somewhere low 90s, said he would "like to see us get closer to 85 cents.

"I really don't appreciate selling $1.05 as tax relief. It may be rate relief, but it is a massive tax increase — $10 million — and [residents] are ready for more relief. They don't want to pay more real estate taxes," Misjuns said.

Misjuns and At-large Councilor Larry Taylor argued such a high real estate tax rate is pricing people out of the city, as Taylor held up a reassessment notice showing what he said was a 50% increase in property value on the dais. Taylor said he would like to see the rate set at 88 cents per $100 of assessed value.

Compared to a rate of $1.05, Misjuns' proposed 85-cent rate would save the hypothetical owner of a $200,000 property $400 each year. But such reductions would mean $19.5 million less revenue annually for the city, something Ward I Councilor MaryJane Dolan believes is "unreasonable."

"I think we need to do something," Dolan said. "But 85 cents — I mean 85 cents, we might as well just throw that plan out of the window. I think we're not even talking status quo, we're talking less than status quo at 85 cents. I just don't know how — do we think that city services are immune to inflation? We still have the same expenses, or higher than everybody else."

"I think we need to be a little bit more responsible with what we're doing here," Dolan continued about the rate, referring back to 2008 to 2010 when the city lowered the real estate tax rate and was forced to furlough employees to close a multi-million budget gap.

Ward II Councilor Sterling Wilder said when he looks at the budget he sees several forms of tax relief, pointing to the proposed reduction in the real estate tax rate, personal property tax ratio, and the waiver of two city fees.

"In my eyes, we all have different lenses, and mine are very thick. When I look through my lens here, I see a reduction in taxes to our citizens. I see things they've asked you to do and you have done that. So I commend you for that," Wilder said.

"But ... we've got to ask ourselves: What kind of city do we want to live in?" Wilder asked, pointing to the positives in various proposals by Benda, such as a 5% general wage increase for city employees and public safety investments.

Mayor Stephanie Reed did not take a position on where the tax rate should be but said Benda's budget proposal "knocked it out of the park with our public safety part of this budget."

"I made promises to them that I would do everything that I could to deliver those essentials," Reed said about her campaign to serve on council. "Because if they don't have those pieces, then our city will continue suffer the increase in crime that we're seeing because of vulnerabilities they have."

"The reality that our taxpayers have to understand and I want them to consider, is that that costs us money," Reed later said.

"It's the taxpayer dollars that pay for that piece of this budget. I'm not saying all of it and I'm not saying I don't want tax cuts as well, but I want everybody to keep in mind that there is a cost to the safety that we are given by our law enforcement community."

Lynchburg City Council is scheduled to hold its next meeting to discuss the budget at 4 p.m. March 21, in the second floor training room inside City Hall.

Benda has been holding a series of Budget and Brews meetings to engage with residents over his proposed budget throughout the week. The final one will be held 6 p.m. Friday at Val's Comfort Kitchen, 2323 Memorial Avenue in Lynchburg.