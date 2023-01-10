 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lynchburg City Council declares city a Second Amendment Sanctuary

Lynchburg City Council 2023

Lynchburg City Council. Top row (from left to right): MaryJane Dolan, Ward I; Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi, Ward IV; Jeff Helgeson, Ward III; Martin Misjuns, at-large. Bottom row (from left to right): Mayor Stephanie Reed, at-large; Larry Taylor, at-large; Sterling Wilder, Ward II.

Lynchburg City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday evening to declare the city a Second Amendment Sanctuary, approving a resolution on the matter during its 4 p.m. work session.

Ward I Councilor MaryJane Dolan and Ward II Councilor Sterling Wilder voted against the resolution, while all five Republican members of Lynchburg City Council voted in favor.

The resolution, in part, declares council's intention to "oppose any infringement on the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms," and "expresses its intent that public funds of the city not be used to restrict the Second Amendment rights" of citizens.

Council voted on the resolution just a short time after amending its 4 p.m. work session agenda to officially put the item on the docket.

Council typically does not offer motions and votes on agenda items during its work session, Dolan said.

Council held a public hearing in 2020 to discuss the merits of a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution. That meeting lasted more than six hours and drew nearly 1,000 people before the resolution ultimately was rejected on a 5-2 vote. City Attorney Matthew Freedman has said council had no obligation to hold a public hearing again before voting on this year's resolution.

While the resolution offers an official position of the city on gun laws, "typically ... unless you have a charter amendment or special law in place, general law controls over municipal law or ordinances," Freedman has said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

