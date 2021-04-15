Lynchburg City Council denies 12-unit growth in Cornerstone neighborhood

A request to grow the Cornerstone neighborhood development off Timberlake Road by 12 condominium units was unanimously denied by Lynchburg City Council earlier this week.

The conditional use permit request also was recommended for denial by the planning commission. City Planner Tom Martin said the neighborhood was approved by council in 2006 with a maximum of 1,000 units and the maximum unit yield for multifamily units was set at 600 — a threshold that was met in 2017.

Several area residents objected to the proposed residential expansion, arguing it would exceed the agreed-upon limits and could set a dangerous precedent for future developments.

Residents also reiterated the commercial threshold has not yet been met, and said they were promised a balance of residences and commercial businesses and would like to see the space dedicated to growing area businesses.

Zach Martin, an investor with the project, spoke on behalf of the development. He said the conditional use permit request only required amending the residential cap by 1.2% and would allow for greater "affordable housing" in an area with a high residential demand.