Lynchburg City Council denies 12-unit growth in Cornerstone neighborhood

A request to grow the Cornerstone neighborhood development off Timberlake Road by 12 condominium units was unanimously denied by Lynchburg City Council earlier this week.
The conditional use permit request also was recommended for denial by the planning commission. City Planner Tom Martin said the neighborhood was approved by council in 2006 with a maximum of 1,000 units and the maximum unit yield for multifamily units was set at 600 — a threshold that was met in 2017.
Several area residents objected to the proposed residential expansion, arguing it would exceed the agreed-upon limits and could set a dangerous precedent for future developments.
Residents also reiterated the commercial threshold has not yet been met, and said they were promised a balance of residences and commercial businesses and would like to see the space dedicated to growing area businesses.
Zach Martin, an investor with the project, spoke on behalf of the development. He said the conditional use permit request only required amending the residential cap by 1.2% and would allow for greater "affordable housing" in an area with a high residential demand.
He said the developers had concerns that growing the commercial space would create a strain on parking availability, and 12 new units would not require as many parking spaces.
"If we want more people to live in Lynchburg, and you don't want them moving to Campbell County or you don't want them moving to Forest or another community, this community is in demand, right there in Lynchburg on the line of Campbell County," Zach Martin said. "I would ask you to consider what harm would be in allowing 12 more residents to live there in fair, affordable housing."
Several councilors remembered the original conversations about the development, and the promises made to surrounding residents, like those in the adjoining neighborhood of Windsor Hills, who had representatives at Tuesday's public hearing.
Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi said though he would love to support a project that promises 12 new condos at a reasonable price, the resident opposition sent a clear message.
"I've heard nothing but opposition from residents," he said, "I've heard nothing but concerns from the neighbors ... that's who we report to, that's who we hear from and act accordingly to."