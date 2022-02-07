Lynchburg City Council discusses vision for the future during retreat

Lynchburg City Council discussed a vision for the future of Lynchburg and established its priorities for the upcoming fiscal year 2023 budget at its retreat last week.

The six-hour retreat, held downtown at the Academy Center for the Arts, gave councilors the opportunity to work together throughout the day, laying out a roadmap for the next 10 to 20 years of Lynchburg.

Councilors discussed future city growth, how they present the city to other places in the region, and demographic trends, while also talking about the strengths and weaknesses of the city government itself.

When discussing the strengths of the city, Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder credited city staff for being such an important part of how the government works.

"Some leaders have been here for a while," Wilder said. "The historical knowledge in finance or community development... I think it's one of our strengths that we have a proven staff that has been here for several years that can really help us analyze our current situations and where we are going, as well."

Vice Mayor Beau Wright cited several "historical institutions" such as Centra, Liberty University, and BWX Technologies that have "deep economical ties" in the city that contribute to its "complex, but rich history."

Council discussed ways to improve the city's messaging towards younger people as they try to persuade many of the recent graduates from the various local colleges and universities to stay in the area.

SIR, a strategic management consultancy based out of Richmond, presented U.S. Census data to council that showed a growing population in Lynchburg, but that the median age of residents is nearing the top 10 lowest median ages for cities in the United States, coming in at 29, compared to the national average of 37.4, according to the presentation.

Because of this, the councilors stressed the need to find a balance between making sure that the traditional parts of Lynchburg, such as its history, aren't lost as the city finds ways to bring more people into its "big tent," as Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson called it.

"I think in this city," Helgeson said, "there's this understanding that, 'If you're going to be in my big tent, then you're going to follow my set rules and protocols,' but that's totally the opposite of what a big tent is.

"The big tent says you can come in and have your groups, whether it be your church, school, friends, political party, we have all these different things. So I don't think it's a long way off," he said.

At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy agreed with Helgeson but also offered that it's the city's "personal tug of war" trying to find the balance between the traditional part of the city while pushing forward with the "big tent."

"Externally," said Vice Mayor Beau Wright, "who we are and what we are about, we are a complicated community. And it's hard, I think, to package that out and to hold all of those complexities at once."

"I don't think it's as much as a weakness as much as it is just a factor we need to take into account," he said.

When given the opportunity in the afternoon to break out into groups and work, councilors all focused on education, public safety, and infrastructure upgrades as the most important things in the near future.

Both Wright and Tweedy referred to education as a "political football" that continues to get punted down the road, but Mayor MaryJane Dolan said council is hoping to see improvements to enrollment in Lynchburg City Schools, higher graduation rates, and increases in the teacher talent pool for the area.

Helgeson said, like education, public safety in the city needs to be addressed in the near future too.

"We need to support law enforcement," the councilman said, "but not just support them carte blanche.

"We support them, not just in everything they say or do, because if you don't care about it that's what you do. But if you want accountability and to make sure that it improves, you ask tough questions about public safety as well."

One final area where council is looking to divert more attention is infrastructure and investing in the city's neighborhoods more.

In response to a PowerPoint slide during the retreat that said the city's infrastructure was "declining because of the hilly landscape," Wright said in opposition to that, "It's declining because we haven't invested in it."

With council laying out the issues most pressing in the short term future at the retreat, city staff now will begin the process of drafting the fiscal year 2023 budget for the City of Lynchburg in the coming weeks.

