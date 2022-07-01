Lynchburg City Council finalizes raises for part-time and hourly employees

About a month after issuing a first vote of approval, Lynchburg City Council voted again this week to amend the fiscal year 2023 budget with remaining money from the previous year to pay for raises for part-time and hourly employees.

Council was required to vote on the resolution twice, as it was an amendment to its already-approved budget for fiscal year 2023.

In fiscal year 2022, the city allocated money for 5% general wage increases for city employees. According to Chief Financial Officer Donna Witt, after the implementation, the city had $620,492 remaining due to unfilled vacancies in city departments.

Because the city previously approved living wage increases for all full-time employees in the new budget, staff chose to use the remaining funds to bring all of its part-time and hourly employees up to living wage, which is currently $14.03 per hour.

Positions that will see this increase include part-time summer workers, such as life guards; positions in parks and recreation; and several other part-time jobs across the city.

While the raises will allow the city to be competitive in hiring, not all city councilors supported the increase.

Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson opposed the raises, saying council spent two months looking at a budget, only to come back now and ask for more spending in a budget that he believes is too large already.

"We spent two months looking at the budget, and now for this to come in after the fact for part-time and hourly employees — I just think that it should have been part of the package. None of this money went back to our taxpayers. That's where it should have went instead of another spending proposal," he said.

Helgeson also argued while the money is going to make the city competitive with other businesses for the service of employees such as life guards, it forces private businesses to compete against their own tax dollars they've already paid.

"I certainly wish we'd have some fiscal responsibility and quit the spending like drunken sailors," Helgeson said.

Now approved, once the raises are addressed, Witt says the city will then use the remaining funds to target compression across departments.

The split in the funds, according to Witt, is about $200,000 for part-time and hourly wage increases, and the remaining roughly $420,000 going to address compression.

Salary compression occurs when there is little to no difference in pay between employees, regardless of experience or time spent in a position.

At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy pointed out that council gave city staff and City Manager Wynter Benda direction to address the issue prior to budget discussions.

"We did specifically ask to address the issue of compression, and the ability to do that in this budget, I really appreciate that," Tweedy said while thanking staff for getting the ball rolling on the issue.

Benda said during a previous meeting the compression funds will be targeted to address people who have between two and 30 years of service with the city.

The resolution was approved 5-1 with Helgeson voting in opposition. Vice Mayor Beau Wright was absent during the meeting.

The amendment will be included in the fiscal year 2023 budget, which began July 1.

