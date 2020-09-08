Lynchburg City Council hears updates on utility cutoffs, long-term Lynchburg Plan

Of the 23 fiscal year 2020 initiatives, 17 are on schedule, four were started behind schedule and two were deferred until next year.

Among this year's initiatives, Wodicka cited some standout projects, such as the new bulk and brush system being rolled out this October. He also referenced efforts to expand affordable housing options through a housing collaborative that is currently building its member base, and will continue to do so in 2021 and beyond.

Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi asked how the plan would address issues such as expanding public safety staffing, an effort Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema stressed at last month's city council meeting.

Wodicka said this would be a key focus of the Lynchburg Plan in the coming years, and the city has already done work to know what the metrics look like, and are trying to figure out a "feasible and responsible" plan to achieve greater staffing.

He added the city has about 25 initiatives planned for the coming fiscal year, and several of these initiatives have been added or revised to address COVID-19 concerns — such as creating a task force to evaluate what has worked and what hasn't with respect to changes in work patterns during COVID-19 and developing training to ensure the health and safety of employees in a new workplace landscape.

