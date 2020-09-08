Lynchburg City Council hears updates on utility cutoffs, long-term Lynchburg Plan

The city of Lynchburg currently has no plans to resume water cutoffs and continues to see increasing numbers of households behind on their water bills, the city’s chief finance officer said Tuesday.
According to updated figures Chief Finance Officer Donna Witt presented to Lynchburg City Council, 1,085 accounts — or a little more than 4% of the city’s 24,000 water customers — currently are late on payment and are subject to possible disconnection. Last month, the number of delinquent accounts was 1,036.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, the city generally saw about 250 to 350 delinquent accounts at any one time. Water cutoffs have been suspended since March 19 to ensure residents have access to clean water during the pandemic.
Despite the increase in delinquent accounts, Witt said city nonprofits available to provide assistance have not seen many requests for utility bill aid. She said the city has received pledges from the nonprofit Interfaith Outreach Association for only about 11 accounts.
Witt encouraged more residents to reach out to nonprofits such as Miriam's House, Lynchburg Community Action Group and Interfaith Outreach.
"We certainly don’t want to be at the point to make things worse for people," Witt said. "But we would like to see them go get assistance if they need assistance."
City council heard the report on utility disconnects at its Tuesday meeting. Originally, the city planned to begin disconnects for its delinquent water accounts this month, but at its August meeting, the city deferred the action indefinitely.
Kent White, Lynchburg's director of community development, said the city is early in the process of allocating CARES Act money to the nonprofits that provide assistance, and hopes in the coming weeks that the "stacks of bills" will turn into funding requests for nonprofits to provide greater assistance to residents in need.
Reid Wodicka -- Lynchburg's deputy city manager, whom city council on Tuesday voted to make interim city manager -- said staff members are waiting to see if any further criteria come out of the General Assembly special session in the coming weeks before making any recommendations as to when cutoffs will resume.
All together, Witt said the late customers owe $208,132 to the city. About half of the delinquent accounts owe a balance of $100 or more. The average cost of a monthly water bill for a family of four is about $73.
Also at its Tuesday meeting, council heard its first update on the initiatives in the Lynchburg Plan, which serves to articulate a clear, long-term vision for the city between fiscal year 2020 and 2024. Key priorities are the city's economy, its neighborhoods and families and creating a resilient, agile and innovative city.
Of the 23 fiscal year 2020 initiatives, 17 are on schedule, four were started behind schedule and two were deferred until next year.
Among this year's initiatives, Wodicka cited some standout projects, such as the new bulk and brush system being rolled out this October. He also referenced efforts to expand affordable housing options through a housing collaborative that is currently building its member base, and will continue to do so in 2021 and beyond.
Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi asked how the plan would address issues such as expanding public safety staffing, an effort Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema stressed at last month's city council meeting.
Wodicka said this would be a key focus of the Lynchburg Plan in the coming years, and the city has already done work to know what the metrics look like, and are trying to figure out a "feasible and responsible" plan to achieve greater staffing.
He added the city has about 25 initiatives planned for the coming fiscal year, and several of these initiatives have been added or revised to address COVID-19 concerns — such as creating a task force to evaluate what has worked and what hasn't with respect to changes in work patterns during COVID-19 and developing training to ensure the health and safety of employees in a new workplace landscape.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.