Lynchburg City Council makes first pass at legislative agenda

In preparation for the next Virginia General Assembly session, Lynchburg City Council is revising its legislative agenda and discussing city priorities for the coming year.
Among the additions to the document is a statement opposing the removal of qualified immunity for local law enforcement officers. The statement, added by city staff, says that eliminating qualified immunity "will dramatically affect the ability of localities to recruit and retain professional law enforcement officers," and could even impact community safety.
Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi highlighted this addition in the agenda and said this should be a priority in the document.
"Certainly anything we can do to make life easier for our law enforcement officers, I want to support that," Faraldi said. "It is concerning that there is a movement to remove qualified immunity, so I do want to do everything we can to solidify that if we are going to adopt this document, that that is included.”
Qualified immunity protects law enforcement officers against civil lawsuits when they've acted in good faith and didn’t knowingly violate any existing laws. Although it didn't pass, recently proposed state legislation would have reduced that immunity, and some Lynchburg-area law enforcement officials have spoken out against such efforts.
Councilors discussed the draft of the legislative agenda at their Tuesday meeting and hope to have a final copy ready for adoption in November.
There are about a dozen staff recommendations included in the draft document, among them language to oppose any further reductions on local authority to regulate short-term rentals, and continued support for state tourism promotion.
Faraldi said he would like to see the addition of a statement addressing unfunded mandates for localities. If the city is going to be required by the state to take actions, he said, it needs assistance and support to carry out the mandates.
Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson worried the legislative agenda was too broad and said council should consider "picking a lane or two" to focus on.
"I think we get a better bang for our buck if we laser in, rather than such a shotgun approach," he said.
At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy said she wants to have a conversation about early childhood education and discuss how to incentivize expanding day care options, particularly for working parents whose issues finding childcare have been exacerbated in the pandemic.
Vice Mayor Beau Wright said he will bring back a report from the Virginia First Cities board meeting this week, and suggested potentially incorporating some of its proposals into the draft. Virginia First Cities is a state advocacy coalition comprised of 16 Virginia cities, and he will have the chance to hear what other city leadership are prioritizing in their own legislative agendas.
More discussion will take place in November when council will vote to adopt.
