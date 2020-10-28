Lynchburg City Council makes first pass at legislative agenda

There are about a dozen staff recommendations included in the draft document, among them language to oppose any further reductions on local authority to regulate short-term rentals, and continued support for state tourism promotion.

Faraldi said he would like to see the addition of a statement addressing unfunded mandates for localities. If the city is going to be required by the state to take actions, he said, it needs assistance and support to carry out the mandates.

Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson worried the legislative agenda was too broad and said council should consider "picking a lane or two" to focus on.

"I think we get a better bang for our buck if we laser in, rather than such a shotgun approach," he said.

At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy said she wants to have a conversation about early childhood education and discuss how to incentivize expanding day care options, particularly for working parents whose issues finding childcare have been exacerbated in the pandemic.