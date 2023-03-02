Lynchburg City Council is moving forward with an update to the city's comprehensive plan after some councilors expressed their displeasure with hiring an outside consulting firm.

City Attorney Matthew Freedman said this week a decision to back out of the plan at this point would "probably send a chilling effect" to contractors seeking to do business with the city — such as The Berkley Group, which was selected through a request for proposals process to assist in the plan's update.

The city’s comprehensive plan is a document that lays out the vision and goals for needs in a variety of departments, such as land use, population, transportation, housing and other areas, through 2030.

During an initial briefing on the plan's update Feb. 14, City Council decided to table the discussion of appropriating the money for the plan after Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson and At-large Councilor Martin Misjuns argued against the update, mainly based around the need for a consulting firm.

During this week's meeting, the two councilors circled back to their concerns, with Helgeson bringing forth more reasons why he believed the plan should be tabled for a year.

When asked by Helgeson what's wrong with the current plan, City Planner Tom Martin explained that, in addition to revisiting the city's future land use map, evolutions in the city's population and demographics since the last iteration of the plan are such that a comprehensive look at that is "important for the long-term success to the city."

Helgeson responded by saying he was told by members of the city's planning commission that they might want to "punt on this for a year."

"We're going to appoint some more people, I think maybe tonight or soon, but they've been there for a fairly short period of time," Helgeson said.

According to the work session agenda, at the end of the meeting council held a closed session meeting to discuss appointments to the planning commission, among other boards and commissions. But no official appointments were made during the evening of the meeting.

"I think we can modify and tweak as opposed to going through the whole process again," he later added.

Ward I Councilor MaryJane Dolan, who said it would be a "positive step" for the city to keep moving forward with the plan, questioned the ability to "tweak the plan" without having the expertise to "help you tweak it."

"Just to go and say, 'Well, we'll just tweak it a little bit and that will take care of everything.' I mean these ... consultants provide advice and assessments that staff does not have the expertise to do ..." Dolan said.

Explaining the need for an outside group, City Manager Wynter Benda said, "We don't have the resources in house to accomplish the comprehensive review afforded."

"I have a fully procured document absent my signature. We've awarded, ostensibly, but my signature. Is there any concern about pushback from the respondent if we were to move in this way?" Benda asked Freedman.

"If there's a risk we might not get the contract, why would we bid?" Freedman said of what the reaction from contractors toward the city might be.

While Helgeson downplayed the severity, saying "it doesn't sound like it's a lawsuit or something because it hadn't been signed and executed ..." other councilors didn't agree.

"If you look at our charter, we're designed to appropriate funds; the manager is supposed to execute them accordingly," Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi said. "If we get into the habit of directing the manager to do our bidding to the nth degree looking backwards, let alone looking forwards, that sets a dangerous precedent in my book."

Because the item was budgeted in the approved fiscal year 2023 budget, the money for the comprehensive plan already was appropriated. All the document needed was Benda's signature, issuing the contract.

Benda said he has had the contract since Jan. 27.

Mayor Stephanie Reed, after thanking Benda for his integrity in not signing the document as soon as he received it, said backing out of the plan's update at this point would be a "bad look."

"Integrity is important to me. And also the integrity of our city, and the fact that we've already entered into an agreement with someone. The money has been appropriated and there's an expectation on our behalf and your behalf.

"We don't want to set a bad precedent to start doing things like this," Reed said.

After Reed's remarks, Helgeson said, "... It at least looks like you have your four to go forward," referring to Dolan, Faraldi, Reed and Ward II Councilor Sterling Wilder, who supported the plan as is.

"But hopefully council will have heard the discussion, rather than just doing it or not, will recognize the fact that there's some legitimate concerns about the consulting process. There's some concerns about the future land use map and the comprehensive plan coming forward that may be vastly different," Helgeson said, asking Benda to tell the consulting firm to "be pragmatic."