Lynchburg City Council OKs 10 apartments on Rivermont Avenue

Lynchburg City Council unanimously voted this week to approve a rezoning request from a developer seeking to operate 10 apartments at 2237 Rivermont Avenue, a historic property.

Council's vote of approval went against the recommendation of the city planning commission, which wanted the project denied, citing the effect the property would have on single-family homes in the neighborhood.

Dr. Brian Freeman, owner of the property, spoke before council this week, attempting to get the property rezoned from its current Medium Density Residential (R-3) district to High Density Residential (R-4).

Currently, there are seven units in the two-story house, all of which were non-conforming under the R-3 zoning district. Freeman said he will expand the number of units from seven to 10 under the new R-4 zoning district and will add an off-street parking lot with six spaces.

There currently are no residents at the property right now as it undergoes renovations.

Freeman made a simple pitch to council during his presentation: "You have the opportunity to support someone who is local and is making their own investment into the property."

Freeman also argued the property's close proximity to Riverside Park and the former Virginia School of the Arts building provides the city with an opportunity to support "high-quality rental housing, which is currently not present there."

While no residents came out to speak at the public hearing, there was one email sent to council over the matter, which was from a nearby neighbor supporting the zoning change request.

"Please reward investing in the community and approve the project for 2237 Rivermont Avenue," Brett Schiller, the author of the email, said in part.

Several councilors spoke in support of the request, including Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder, who said he "grew up around the corner" and was "amazed at the condition of the building" when he took a recent tour.

"It's going to need substantial renovation," Wilder said, "I'm glad he's investing his money into our community and my community — Ward II — and we appreciate that."

"He's going to maintain the historic nature of the property and we appreciate that too."

Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson, who spoke out against the continual development of townhomes and apartments citywide during the evening's earlier work session, said he was in favor of this request only because it is a "slight modification" from the current state.

"Mr. Freeman is giving us two options. One is to keep the status quo and that is a beautiful property. But it looks terrible now. It is rotten, no offense.

"But the Seven Hills School didn't look good. Right across the street, the [Virginia] School of the Arts didn't look very good. But they renovated it, and boy does it look nice."

Mayor MaryJane Dolan, who said she also took time to visit the property, thanked Freeman for "having the vision and the initiative to go forward with this.

"I think this will be very important for that neighborhood," Dolan said.