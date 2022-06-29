Lynchburg City Council OKs 4,100-seat stadium for Liberty Christian Academy

Lynchburg City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to approve a permit for Liberty University that will allow the school to build a lighted 4,121-seat stadium for Liberty Christian Academy.

Liberty University petitioned on behalf of the school for a conditional use permit from the city to construct the multi-sport athletic complex in the school's Institutional 2 (IN-2) district.

Council's vote was 6-0, with Vice Mayor Beau Wright absent.

According to Rachel Frischeisen, a planner with the city, the school had to seek approval for the stadium because stadiums are one of the few exceptions to by-right construction in the IN-2 district.

City documents show Liberty University plans to build the stadium to alleviate conflicts in scheduling between the university and school's athletic departments.

LCA currently plays its home football games at Liberty's Williams Stadium on Friday nights. In addition to the football field, the stadium will hold track and field events for the school.

In 2017, the university applied for a different permit for a 6,000-seat stadium, but that permit expired after 36 months, according to Frischeisen.

The stadium is proposed to be built at 1120 Hershey-Esbenshade Drive and 701 Mountain View Road. It will sit directly behind the Lynchburg Emergency Communications Center on the university's property.

During the public hearing, Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder thanked Liberty University for working with the city and sharing its resources, particularly athletic facilities, for big events.

"One thing they do, is they share resources," Wilder said. "We're looking forward to the Commonwealth Games coming next month, which is going to be partially at Liberty ... so we're thankful as a community that we're working together to benefit all members of our community."

