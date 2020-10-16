Lynchburg City Council OKs downtown apartments, tables West Edge request

New apartments could be coming to Court Street after Lynchburg City Council unanimously approved the rezoning of three downtown historic buildings.
Turner Perrow, of Perrow Consulting Services, a real estate company, requested to rezone less than an acre of his properties at 708, 710 and 712 Court St. from Limited Business District (B-1) to Urban Commercial District (B-4).
The purpose of the rezoning is to allow greater flexibility in use of the property for office and residential uses without a requirement for first-floor office space.
Perrow said these are some of the oldest surviving townhomes in the city, and he intends to "adapt with the urban plan itself" and return many of them to residential units.
According to city documents, the properties include three historic buildings in the Court House Hill Historic District.
The property at 708 Court St. contains a two-story, 3,784-square-foot structure built in 1878. The lot at 710 Court St. contains a two-story, 3,616-square-foot structure built in 1878 and 712 Court St. contains a three-story, 4,048-square-foot structure built in 1880.
According to city documents, a total of 12 units are proposed among the three buildings.
Council unanimously supported the rezoning on Tuesday night.
Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson said it's exciting to see a developer use what is already there rather than packing apartment buildings into already densely populated areas of the Lynchburg, such as Timberlake Road.
Mayor MaryJane Dolan also voiced support and said she loved the changes happening on Court Street.
Also on Tuesday night, council tabled a vote on an amendment to a proffer that would increase the number of apartments at the West Edge development from 270 to 280 units.
Daniel Cyrus, representative of TPB Enterprises, said the original proffer for 270 units was a clerical error, and that the number of units was always intended to be 280. He said the ten unit increase would have no effect on the character of the project or increase traffic in any way.
The apartments are proposed for 127 Brunswick Drive off of Timberlake Road, across from the Timberlake Kroger.
The rezoning request triggered some consternation from council, specifically Helgeson, who said that at this point in the project, which has been ongoing in multiple iterations for years, it was disingenuous to increase the number of units if 270 was the amount originally settled on. The 270 units were voted on by the planning commission and then city council in 2018.
“I don’t think council, in protecting the neighborhoods, can go for that change,” Helgeson said.
Ultimately, after council consensus, the vote was tabled until all council members could be in attendance. At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy was absent Tuesday.
The city council will next meet Oct. 27.
