Lynchburg City Council OKs downtown apartments, tables West Edge request

Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson said it's exciting to see a developer use what is already there rather than packing apartment buildings into already densely populated areas of the Lynchburg, such as Timberlake Road.

Mayor MaryJane Dolan also voiced support and said she loved the changes happening on Court Street.

Also on Tuesday night, council tabled a vote on an amendment to a proffer that would increase the number of apartments at the West Edge development from 270 to 280 units.

Daniel Cyrus, representative of TPB Enterprises, said the original proffer for 270 units was a clerical error, and that the number of units was always intended to be 280. He said the ten unit increase would have no effect on the character of the project or increase traffic in any way.

The apartments are proposed for 127 Brunswick Drive off of Timberlake Road, across from the Timberlake Kroger.

The rezoning request triggered some consternation from council, specifically Helgeson, who said that at this point in the project, which has been ongoing in multiple iterations for years, it was disingenuous to increase the number of units if 270 was the amount originally settled on. The 270 units were voted on by the planning commission and then city council in 2018.