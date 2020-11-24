Lynchburg City Council OKs funding for long-awaited medic unit

The Lynchburg Fire Department will bring on six additional firefighters this coming year to staff a dedicated medic unit in the ever-growing Timberlake Road corridor, where increased calls for service put a strain on current staff.
About $193,000 already was set aside in council reserves, and a unanimous vote from Lynchburg City Council on Nov. 10 moved the money to the operating budget to hire six new firefighters to begin training academy in March. The $193,000 is enough to fund the positions for the rest of the fiscal year, but another $353,000 will need to be approved in the fiscal year 2022 budget to continue funding the positions annually.
While city staff fully supported the new medic unit, the timing of the vote went against recommendations from Chief Financial Officer Donna Witt, who asked council wait to authorize the money until the beginning of next year, when staff would have a better idea about the revenues available to the city.
Currently, she projects city revenues to be $1.5 million less than anticipated for fiscal year 2021, and though the $193,000 had been initially set aside in June, she hoped to wait until future numbers were more clear.
Interim City Manager Reid Wodicka affirmed the $193,000 was enough to fund the first six positions through the fiscal year, and that public safety staffing is a conversation council and staff will continue in the future when they know more about potential revenues.
Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson, pushed the vote forward at the November meeting and called it “literally life and death.” He said he wanted to “take this off the list” of future discussion points and instead ensure that the medic unit would move forward as soon as possible.
Initially, during budget talks earlier this year, Lynchburg Fire Chief Greg Wormser lobbied council for more than $500,000 to hire nine new firefighters to staff the medic unit at Station No. 8 on Old Graves Mill Road just off of Timberlake Road. Due to COVID-19 and revenue concerns, the request was not filled and the medic unit was put on the backburner until now.
When balancing the budget, there was about $193,000 left over that was earmarked for the department and put aside for future use. The Tuesday vote moved those funds from the reserve to the operating budget.
As revenues improve, council expressed hope that the three other firefighter positions initially requested could also be funded. As it stands, the six positions are enough to staff a medic unit for the station, Wormser said, but not enough to provide a “relief factor” if someone is unable to work, meaning additional overtime costs will be incurred.
Wormser said the city has a “great problem” — as it continues to grow, it becomes more populated, with more people working in Lynchburg, moving to the area and vacationing here. As a result of that, call volume continues to increase. As the population grows, so does the need for 911 service, and particularly in the southwest portions of the city, like the Timberlake Road corridor, the growth is “tremendous.”
Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi, whose district encompasses Station No. 8, spoke to the need for more staffing, and said on his recent ride-along with the department, he saw firsthand how hard firefighters are working in the community, and how essential the funding will be for the department.
According to Wormser, Station No. 8 has seen a 21% increase in call volume over the last three years, and the department spends a significant amount of time sending medic units from other areas of the city to address the growing calls. The new medic unit will mean 24/7 ambulance staffing at the station.
“That’s my job as the leader of the organization is to figure out how we can best serve the citizens and take care of the people who work here,” Wormser said. “It’s been quite some time since we’ve been able to grow our organization and maintain a proper staffing level. It’s something I’ve been trying to do since I became the fire chief, so I’m very thankful to council for following along with us.”
