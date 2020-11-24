Lynchburg City Council OKs funding for long-awaited medic unit

Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson, pushed the vote forward at the November meeting and called it “literally life and death.” He said he wanted to “take this off the list” of future discussion points and instead ensure that the medic unit would move forward as soon as possible.

Initially, during budget talks earlier this year, Lynchburg Fire Chief Greg Wormser lobbied council for more than $500,000 to hire nine new firefighters to staff the medic unit at Station No. 8 on Old Graves Mill Road just off of Timberlake Road. Due to COVID-19 and revenue concerns, the request was not filled and the medic unit was put on the backburner until now.

When balancing the budget, there was about $193,000 left over that was earmarked for the department and put aside for future use. The Tuesday vote moved those funds from the reserve to the operating budget.

As revenues improve, council expressed hope that the three other firefighter positions initially requested could also be funded. As it stands, the six positions are enough to staff a medic unit for the station, Wormser said, but not enough to provide a “relief factor” if someone is unable to work, meaning additional overtime costs will be incurred.