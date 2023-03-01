Lynchburg City Council adopted a measure Tuesday night to provide vehicle owners with some relief from the city's personal property tax.

Council voted 6-1, with Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi opposed, to adopt a 90% ratio against the assessed value of vehicles according to the National Automobile Dealers Association pricing guide. That means residents only need to pay the tax on 90% of the assessed value of their vehicles.

Faraldi said on social media he voted in opposition because he wanted to use the personal property tax as a "catalyst for more tax relief" but maintained he supported vehicle tax relief.

After hearing from Commissioner of the Revenue Mitch Nuckles in February that vehicle values remain high throughout the nation for a second straight year, council was immediately open to providing relief similar to what was provided last year, when it offered a 75% ratio against the assessed value.

In November, the Kelley Blue Book average price of a new car was about $48,000. With a tax rate of $3.80 per $100 of assessed value, that individual’s annual personal property tax bill would be $1,824.

With council's adopted 90% ratio, that vehicle owner's bill would now be about $1,641.

Nuckles said in February that the city is expected to see an almost 10% increase across the board in assessed real value of vehicles this year before a ratio. After the 75% ratio in 2022, the city still saw a 5.08% increase in the value over the previous year.

While he said vehicle values have stabilized and have begun to experience normal depreciation over the last year, the ratio was still a possibility due to "unprecedented" appreciation experienced over the last two years.

In 2022, Nuckles said the city’s real value of vehicles pre-ratio came out to about $647.7 million, compared to 2021’s real value of $462.3 million.

Once adopted with a 75% ratio in 2022, that number came down to $485.8 million.

This year's pre-ratio value is $531.9 million, a 9.5% increase over last year's post-ratio total. With a 90% ratio, the value drops to $478.7 million, a roughly $7.1 million decrease compared to last year's post-ratio total.

One thing potentially bringing down the total value of vehicles, Nuckles said, is that there are fewer vehicles in the city this year compared to last year.

Another proposal on the table was a 93% ratio, under which Nuckles said about 60% of vehicles in the city would have appreciated in value. With the adopted 90%, only about 45% of vehicles will grow in value.

When asked by Ward I Councilor MaryJane Dolan, "You could live with 90 [percent]?" against the values, Nuckles responded, "Absolutely," adding vehicle values are "greatly inflated."

Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson, who made the motion to adopt the 90% ratio, said it was "troubling" to see that 60% of vehicles would have appreciated at the 93% ratio.

"It's rare," Helgeson said about the appreciation of vehicles.

"... Every time those tires rotate, the value goes down. And at 93% we had 60% of the cars appreciating in value like you would hopefully your stock portfolio or your house. This is different."

He later added he would like council to take a look at the rate — $3.80 per $100 of assessed value — and what it would mean to offer relief on that.

According to a presentation during council's Feb. 10 retreat, council can change the rate 10 cents at a time.

A 10-cent reduction in the personal property tax is equal to about $610,000 in revenue for the city, according to fiscal year 2024 projections.

At-large Councilor Martin Misjuns said he didn't view this measure as "relief" but rather as a "buffer" against the "ridiculous economy we're experiencing right now."

"It doesn't make any sense for the revenue from vehicle values to increase when the number of vehicles decrease," Misjuns said.

With a 90% ratio adopted, residents can expect to see this in effect on their personal property tax bills in June.

Nuckles said he expects this year to be the last year a ratio is needed on the value of vehicles.