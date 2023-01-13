Lynchburg City Council rejects Leesville Road townhome project

Lynchburg City Council voted this week to deny a proposal to build 119 townhomes on Leesville Road, citing concerns with "overcrowding" in the area.

After a public hearing, council voted 5-2 on Tuesday to reject an amendment to the city's Future Land Use Map and unanimously voted to reject a rezoning of 615, 619, 623 and 651 Leesville Road from Low Density Residential (R-1) and Limited Business Conditional (B-1C) to High Density Residential (R-4C).

Mayor Stephanie Reed and Ward I Councilor MaryJane Dolan voted against denying the amendment to the Future Land Use Map, but both voted to reject the rezoning.

Both the amendment to the city's Future Land Use Map and rezoning ordinance needed to be approved in order to greenlight the townhome project.

The developer, Bob Conner Inc., petitioned to rezone the property in order to construct 119 townhomes and associated parking on the lot. In November, the city's planning commission voted 4-1 to recommend the denial of the proposal as well.

Trent Warner, an engineer for Hurtt & Profit who was representing the petitioner, argued on behalf of building 119 townhomes instead of 78 single-family units in the residential district, saying that number "just doesn't work."

"We just believe that looking at the layout, looking at the terrain, R-1 doesn't work. And let's just find something that can work, and that's what we put together here," he said.

According to Rachel Frischeisen, a planner for the City of Lynchburg, the developer has the ability by right in the Low Density Residential district to construct single-family homes.

Timothy Santiago, a Lynchburg resident, argued the influx of traffic from 119 townhomes would make the area even more congested.

"If you average ... just two cars per dwelling, that's going to be over 200 extra vehicles come rush hour," Santiago said. "How do we justify putting that much traffic in an already-congested area?"

Charmaine Davis, another resident, cited the traffic at Heritage high and elementary schools on weekday mornings as a reason to reject the proposal.

"We have children who are crossing Wards Ferry Road ... unprotected, undirected and just like the gentleman said before, there's no infrastructure," Davis said. "Until then, I don't think we should have any more buildings going up until the roads are made safe for our students."

Newly-elected At-large Councilor Martin Misjuns, who seconded the motion to reject the change to the Future Land Use Map made by Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson, argued the multi-family development would pose a "much higher risk" to the city's firefighters and fire suppression capability, and that the city doesn't have the "public safety resources for another multi-family complex on that side of town."

Helgeson, who represents the ward where the development was proposed, voted against the rezoning, saying he was "grateful for what the developers did," but "unfortunately, I realize that cramming more density into an area that's R-1 has a negative effect on not just this property, but the next property and the next property."

"And I think, you know, we just have to look at the overcrowding of the land, and I hope that the R-1 and the single-family homes can be built there ... by right," Helgeson added.