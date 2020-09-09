Lynchburg City Council rejects Old Forest Road apartments proposal

Lynchburg City Council denied approval of a 12-unit apartment complex on Old Forest Road, citing reluctance to further congest an already accident-prone intersection and change the character of the existing neighborhood.

Council voted 6-1 Tuesday to deny a conditional use permit to Jay Gurvdev, LLC, which was seeking to build the complex at 1902 Old Forest Rd. on less than an acre of land across from the Kwik Stop convenience store and near the Hill Street intersection.

In July, the Lynchburg Planning Commission recommended denial of the proposal due to the density of the proposed units, parking concerns and the highly trafficked intersection of Old Forest Road, Hill Street and Moormans Road.

Jamey White of White Engineering & Design, representing Gurvdev, said the lot has sat vacant for some time, and its proximity to the University of Lynchburg makes it an ideal candidate for additional housing in the area.

To address planning commission concerns, White said, the proposal was decreased from 16 units to 12.

Resident Stephen Driskill, who lives on Old Forest Road, spoke against the proposal. He said the neighborhood is a "stable community" of family homes and believes the apartment complex would not fit with the "residential character."