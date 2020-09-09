Lynchburg City Council rejects Old Forest Road apartments proposal

Lynchburg City Council denied approval of a 12-unit apartment complex on Old Forest Road, citing reluctance to further congest an already accident-prone intersection and change the character of the existing neighborhood.
Council voted 6-1 Tuesday to deny a conditional use permit to Jay Gurvdev, LLC, which was seeking to build the complex at 1902 Old Forest Rd. on less than an acre of land across from the Kwik Stop convenience store and near the Hill Street intersection.
In July, the Lynchburg Planning Commission recommended denial of the proposal due to the density of the proposed units, parking concerns and the highly trafficked intersection of Old Forest Road, Hill Street and Moormans Road.
Jamey White of White Engineering & Design, representing Gurvdev, said the lot has sat vacant for some time, and its proximity to the University of Lynchburg makes it an ideal candidate for additional housing in the area.
To address planning commission concerns, White said, the proposal was decreased from 16 units to 12.
Resident Stephen Driskill, who lives on Old Forest Road, spoke against the proposal. He said the neighborhood is a "stable community" of family homes and believes the apartment complex would not fit with the "residential character."
On Tuesday night, Terry Jamerson represented the Marine Corps League, located on the neighboring property. He said he opposed the project because of traffic and drainage concerns as well as a previous "encroachment" by the neighboring property owners that led to trees being cleared from Marine Corps property.
"They already abused our property one time; we are afraid that the apartments would continue to abuse our property, being right beside us," Jamerson said.
Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson agreed with the opposition, and both he and Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi said the project was not a proper use of the lot.
"It seems very counterintuitive, especially if you are a neighbor, especially if you are someone who lives in the area … to say we want high-density apartments," Helgeson said. "I think, in this case, it just doesn’t fit.”
Although there is a need for greater housing in the area, said Vice Mayor Beau Wright, he agreed with the concerns voiced by residents.
"It’s a really messy intersection," Wright said. "I think the neighbors make a really good case, and parking and traffic are legitimate concerns in this specific intersection.”
The motion for denial passed, with only At-Large Councilman Randy Nelson opposing.
City Council will next meet Sept. 22.
