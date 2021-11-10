Lynchburg City Council seeks charter change for odd-year elections

He also asked if "Lynchburg needs more voters, or more informed voters?"

Faraldi countered by saying that despite having a closely contested gubernatorial race at the top of the ticket this year, voters still were informed on local races, citing a situation in Bedford County where two write-in candidates won seats on the school board.

"I think that the Bedford situation... proves that even with the most expensive election in the history of the commonwealth, that media will cover local issues," Faraldi said. "I agree that federal politics should not influence local issues... but the question I would ask is should personal philosophical preferences, particularly of the incumbents, dictate to the citizens when elections and reelections are? And I say no."

Similarly to Nelson, At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy said having local elections in the same years as federal elections will draw attention away from the issues that matter to Lynchburg most to focus on national issues that might not impact local residents as much.

"What's important to me is keeping Lynchburg first," Tweedy said. "I am about the participation of voters who understand how we are growing. It's not about voters not being educated, it's about voters often being misinformed, because politics tend to rule the day."