Lynchburg City Council sets public hearing on two redistricting options

Four months after its initial conversation on local redistricting, Lynchburg City Council is moving into the final weeks of the conversation and has scheduled a public hearing on two proposed maps that would adjust ward boundaries in the city.

Council approved the matter for public hearing on a 5-1 vote, with Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder opposed and Vice Mayor Beau Wright absent. The hearing will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 26 in council chambers at City Hall, 900 Church St.

Redistricting is the process of reshaping the ward boundaries in the city, happening every 10 years after census data is released.

Each of the four wards must remain within a 5% plus or minus standard deviation of each other to ensure there isn't crowding in one district. The city also must maintain a majority-minority ward throughout the process — currently, that's Ward II, which is the ward that needs the most adjustment due to population changes during the past decade.

During a work session Tuesday, council approved the public hearing, where they will listen to residents' feedback regarding scenarios A and D of the redistricting plans.

Months ago, council moved forward with scenario D but recently reconsidered all of its options once it saw the impact the map would have on proposed polling precincts.

Scenarios A and D were chosen by council to move forward to public hearing, abandoning consideration of scenario B going forward.

Under council's scenario A, according to a presentation by City Planner Tom Martin, 788 voters would be affected by the changes in polling places.

For scenario D, Martin's presentation shows 3,983 voters would have a change in polling place. However, there will be an additional 5,986 voters who will change wards, but not polling places bringing the total affected voters to 9,969.

Scenario A brings “minimalistic” changes to the wards, according to Martin. It takes the northernmost part of Ward III, along with a small part of the east side of Ward IV, and gives those parts to Ward II to bring them all to the correct numbers.

It cuts off Ward III roughly along Oakley Avenue, giving anything in its district north of that to Ward II. It also cuts off Ward IV at Old Forest Road, giving the Monticello Avenue area to Ward II, according to a presentation by Martin.

Scenario D would put the city’s wards into something similar to four quadrants. In order to get to the right size, the map would take away population from Wards II and IV, giving population to Ward I.

Ward II also would gain population from Ward IV, with population east of Old Forest Road going to Ward II. There also would be movement from Ward III, with population east of Oakley Avenue and Wythe Road going into Ward II.

Ward III would gain population from a small triangular area west of James Street being returned from Ward II.

There are an additional roughly 2,400 voters who will be impacted regardless of which scenario is chosen because Liberty University requested its polling precinct be changed from the Vines Center to the Montview Ballroom one building over.

The question for each councilor going forward is whether to stick with the status quo or endure a "tsunami change" now instead of down the road.

"I would rather do something now that addresses what would probably be the scenario in 10 years so as to not have to make a tsunami change in 2031," At-large Councilman Randy Nelson, a supporter of scenario D, argued during the discussion.

"Scenario A and B only make slight tweaks to our voters in order to honor and preserve the status quo. It minimizes any changes to a lot of people with the hope that it's something that can be preserved and maintained over a period of time.

"But in a dynamic city like Lynchburg," Nelson went on to say, "I think it's inherently obvious that we are going to grow, our population is going to increase, and it's going to increase in certain focus areas where there's a lot of construction and development and not in others."

Nelson also added he "trusts the intelligence" of the voters in the city to be able to figure out the potential changes in their polling precincts under the changes of scenario D.

"If they can't be informed and learn in 2022 ... I question how well they are going to be informed to evaluate the issues and pick the candidate of whom they will cast their vote if they don't even learn where that vote will be cast."

On the other side of the argument, At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy believes keeping the districts "compact, cohesive and contiguous" will lead to a future map that is "disruptive, confusing and conflicting down the road."

Tweedy added that affecting nearly 10,000 voters, which scenario D would do, would "feel like disenfranchisement" of voting citizens.

She argued keeping the status quo with scenario A may not be all bad, mainly because there is no real way to determine what areas the city will grow in.

"Today we're a dynamic city. Other days we are making bad decisions and 'woe is us.' That's where I get the conflicting part of what city are we really," Tweedy said.

She later added, "We are looking at data that potentially says we will grow like that [by 2030], but it depends on what day of the argument we are on as to how we need to plan for that potential growth."

Several other councilors chimed in on the discussion, including Ward III Representative Jeff Helgeson, who agreed with Tweedy in preferring scenario A.

"I think option A is the way to go," he said. "Is it perfect? No, nothing is. But the last 10 years we had to move about 1,000 voters. This time with scenario A, it's only about 800. Maybe in 10 years we'll have to move another 800 but maybe we won't."

Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi is a proponent of scenario D, mainly because it keeps neighborhoods intact.

Faraldi asked City Attorney Matthew Friedman if boundary lines for redistricting should split a neighborhood down the middle, in which Friedman responded it would be "acceptable" as long as the boundary line follows the road.

"You're saying it's acceptable to divide a townhome community that is economically, infrastructurally, every school zone, everything is served the same way ..." Faraldi said about a townhome community on Devonshire Road that would be split in half between Wards I and IV under scenario A.

"I don't think that's a good split. I think it dilutes that neighborhood's ability to be represented effectively because they are, quite literally, split in half."

Similar to Nelson, Faraldi also argued a voter's change in ward, but not polling precinct, "shouldn't be considered" as an affected voter because "you aren't changing your polling place, you just have a new representative and a new district."

With council scheduling the public hearing for 7:30 p.m. on July 26, residents can have their voices heard inside council chambers regarding ward boundaries and polling precincts.

After the public hearing, according to Martin, council will select between scenarios A and D, and then accept the established polling locations for the respective map.

Council's deadline to submit maps and precincts for this November's general election is Aug. 10.

