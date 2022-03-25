Lynchburg City Council talks schools, mall library proposal in first budget discussions

In Lynchburg City Council's first opportunity to sit down and talk about the city manager's proposed fiscal year 2023 budget at length, discussions were focused on two top items from Tuesday's public hearing: Lynchburg City Schools and the proposed library branch at the River Ridge mall.

During Tuesday's meeting, where more than a dozen speakers came out from the community, the hottest topic was the desire to increase salaries for LCS staff, something included in the school system's budget request.

Patrick Frankfort, a math teacher at E.C. Glass High School, pleaded with council that LCS needs help with its current staffing situation as well as salary increases for the teachers already in the system.

"This is not unique to E.C. Glass; it's going on at a lot of schools," Frankfort said, "I really think what we need to do is fully fund the LCS budget request and send a message to those of us teaching in LCS that we are supported by the city.

"It would also send a message to those potential employees who might fill those positions that you will be taken care of and you will be supported if you come here to Lynchburg city."

Leilani Sanchez, another speaker during Tuesday's public comment portion, said, "When we were notified of today's meeting, and encouraged to speak, I knew I had to say something, because, frankly, I don't make enough to be quiet."

Sanchez, who said she is a secretary in the LCS system, told council "on a daily basis, I am generally responsible for 392 students, 52 staff, and three building subs ... I don't even make $30,000 and that is unacceptable."

Sanchez later said, "Lynchburg City Schools is made up of people just like me, tax-paying people just like me, who shouldn't have to have a second income to buy a home in a city where they chose to make their home."

The school system initially sent its request to city council in February, asking for $42.9 million in funding from the city. This total would allow LCS to make an average of 5% raises to all of its staff, which would bring some, but not all, employees above a living wage of $14.03 an hour.

Just under a month later, the school board voted to raise its request to the city to roughly $45 million, which would ensure that all 229 employees under the living wage would be brought up to that with an average of 8% raises across the board.

LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards showed a presentation during Tuesday's meeting comparing the starting salary of teachers in LCS, $43,000, which falls short of Bedford County's starting salary of $44,384.

Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder, who once served on the school board, told council during Thursday's meeting, "We must admit, teaching in Lynchburg is different from teaching in Bedford County, you understand."

Similar to the salary program established in the police department, and one being proposed for the fire department in Lynchburg — which would make both of them the highest starting salary in the region — Wilder is focused on getting Lynchburg teacher salaries to the highest in the region.

In order to get to that point, according to City Manager Wynter Benda, Lynchburg would need to come "up to $46,000," he said during Thursday's meeting.

City leaders also discussed a proposed new branch of the Lynchburg Public Library that could go in at River Ridge mall.

The proposed branch would cost the city about $350,000 in a one-time cost, as well as $48,000 recurring annual cost for books and materials that will be offset by aid from the state, and $100,000 annual cost for rent.

The mall would be roughly 9,000-square-feet, right beside the movie theater. Benda said during Thursday's meeting that the hope is there will be a ribbon cutting by Thanksgiving or Christmas.

While some residents are enthusiastic about the branch, others are worried about the downstream effects of permanently closing the downtown library branch, which is an option on the table for discussion.

The downtown branch has been closed since 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic and construction going on.

One resident who spoke during Tuesday's public comments implored council to keep the downtown branch open, even if the new branch is established, because it is the most accessible branch for people downtown without their own form of transportation.

"I just feel passionately about the downtown branch being proposed to close," the woman said. "It's not for my sake, really, because I have a car, and I can get to any of these lovely locations ... but I think back to the people that I know that live downtown ... particularly the ones who may not have a home.

"I don't want you to forget them and I want you to keep in mind that there are people who can't speak here right now, they don't have that privilege. So I hope to be a little piece of their voice tonight and say 'don't forget them.'"

The city manager's proposed budget has funding to keep the downtown branch open. Despite that, there has been some discussion as to whether closing it would be worthwhile to save money.

Even amidst those discussions, several councilors were adamantly against closing the downtown branch.

At-large Councilman Randy Nelson said, regarding the resident who had spoken in favor of the downtown library: "I thought she made a compelling point when she talked about the downtown library providing perhaps the exclusive library facilities for anybody who doesn't have transportation, doesn't have a car, or can't afford a taxi or a bus."

Nelson later said, "I don't want for the city to be adopting policies that promote exclusivity and deny those resources to some who have very little that they can avail themselves up."

At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy and Wilder both expressed interest in receiving more feedback on the downtown branch, as both said they have heard from members of the community who desire to keep the downtown branch open.

Other councilors voiced their desire to repurpose or just close the downtown branch altogether.

"If there is a need for a library downtown," Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi said, "candidly, I don't think the basement of City Hall is the place for it."

Faraldi mentioned the space could be repurposed as a computer lab for residents with the need.

Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson opposed keeping the downtown branch open, citing the increase in the total fiscal year 2023 budget.

"If we're only going to make it a good thing to add another branch," Helgeson said, "I'm not for that. I'm not for adding more government, or adding bigger bureaucracy and more people."

Helgeson later added, "But if we're going to say because three people happen to go the library downtown, we're going to never close that — it's been closed for a couple of years and I haven't heard a stitch from anybody."

Council will continue its budget reconciliation as it moves closer to potentially adopting its fiscal year 2023 budget.

Council will meet again Tuesday, where it will continue to discuss the big items in the budget, but it also will hold a public hearing on the proposed utility rate increases in the budget.

Tuesday's public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. in City Hall.

