Lynchburg City Council talks utility bill cutoffs, school employee bonuses

Other expenses include new vehicles, remote learning equipment and upcoming CIP projects, including a facilities study.

Vice Mayor Beau Wright motioned for approval of the appropriations, and said particularly with city staff bonuses approved in August, it made sense to also include LCS bonuses and other "nuts and bolts" items.

Per an agreement signed by council and the school board in the 1990s that provided for the creation of the fund balance to underwrite "occasional shortfalls" in the LCS budget, Wright said this action was in line with the historic practice.

Helgeson, the only council member to vote against the appropriation, said he did not think the bonuses were "prudent" and he would like to see the funds sequestered or put to other uses.

“I think it’s a slap in the face for people who have been struggling hard and want their children back in school," he said.

Recalling an analogy he first made in a September meeting while discussing the system's "Return to Learn" plan, Helgeson said, "Instead of ordering your filet mignon and you get a Happy Meal, we’re going to get half of a Happy Meal, and we’re going to charge double the price of a filet mignon."