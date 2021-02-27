Lynchburg City Council to consider renaming 5th Street, and examine other strategies to recognize equity

Lynchburg residents seeking greater acknowledgement of local activists and civil rights leaders will have a voice at an upcoming public hearing, slated to discuss the often divisive issue of formally renaming 5th Street and to consider other options to promote equity in the city.
Lynchburg City Council revived the decades-old conversation at its Tuesday meeting, reviewing the official street renaming process and discussing the potential to formally rename 5th Street to "Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard," removing the name "5th Street" altogether.
Council unanimously agreed to hold the public hearing, but a date has not yet been set.
The conversation first arose in 1989 and again in 2005, when a compromise was reached to create an "overlay" along 5th Street and portions of Memorial Avenue, giving the honorary designation of "Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard" to the corridor.
Vice Mayor Beau Wright raised the issue at the Tuesday meeting and said he had received a number of requests from residents, including a letter from the Community Access Network, a nonprofit health center on 5th Street, wanting to see the street formally renamed.
Christina Delzingaro, CEO of the Community Access Network and the Free Clinic of Central Virginia, said this has been a conversation concerning the clinic since its inception. In 2016, during CAN's development, its community advisory committee of about 45 neighborhood residents said they would like to see the clinic use the address "800 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.," rather than "800 5th St."
She said 5th Street has long been a health and medical center for African American communities, and efforts to honor the corridor's history have been upheld through plaques and the area's historical designation. There is an ongoing campaign to erect a statue in honor of the city's first Black mayor, M.W. Thornhill in the roundabout of Fifth and Federal streets that began in 2016, and at Tuesday's meeting, city planner Tom Martin reminded council that the Fifth Street Community Development Corporation is still working hard to make it happen.
Delzingaro was surprised that due to the "honorary" nature of the street's name, it wasn't a legitimate mailing address, and she felt it was a priority of the community to see the corridor's history officially highlighted, a testament to its roots as a Black business and medical hub since the 1920s.
She said the issue was raised again during last summer's protests, some of which were held across the street from the building.
"It brought up the conversation again about diversity, equity and inclusion," Delzingaro said. "How do we honor the history of this street? How do we honor the contributions of African Americans to our community?"
Wright, 32, said this was a topic that had been coming before council as long as he had been alive, brought forward by a number of local Black leaders who wished to see the economic and cultural significance of the corridor acknowledged in a more permanent way.
“As of 2005, 5th Street became the street with two names. One was the working name, and one was a symbolic name, which has led to some confusion,” Wright said. “For some, I don’t know how many, there’s also some disappointment, which is in part why I think we’re getting this request again.”
He said council needs to ask itself, "Why does this keep coming up?"
Wright advocated for a public hearing, though one is not required if council wished to initiate a name change, and said it was important to listen to what residents want and let them make their case to council directly.
Some current members of council, such at-large Councilman Randy Nelson, were a part of the conversation in 2005. Nelson said the issue was analyzed extensively at the time, and there was a lot of input from 5th Street residents and businesses who disliked eliminating the name and said it would impose financial and practical hardships on those impacted.
There would also be a cost to the city, which would have to change street and gateway signs, and notify all property owners — about 300 of which reside along the corridor. Interim City Manager Reid Wodicka said the city has not gathered a cost estimate yet because it would be dependent on the scope of the work.
Nelson said the 5th Street Historic District carries a "rich and profound" history, and to eliminate the name would be counterintuitive.
“Opposition also came from members of the African American community, who claimed a rich and proud cultural and commercial connection with the name 5th Street,” Nelson said of the 2005 discussions.
Consequently, the dual designation was created, he said, a compromise that honors King but does not negatively impact residents.
Nelson voiced a desire to see Lynchburg civil rights leaders recognized through other means. He pitched the concept of a "wall of equity" made up of permanent plaques recognizing local activists, or the renaming of some Lynchburg City School buildings to recognize leaders such as astronaut Leland Melvin or Lynchburg's first Black mayor, M. W. Thornhill.
James Coleman, chair of the Lynchburg City School Board, was also a voice in the 2005 conversation. He acknowledged the challenges the renaming faced more than 15 years ago but said in his ideal world, the street could formally encompass both names, with a compromise like, "Martin Luther King, Jr. 5th Street."
He said the overlay was a way to show the "connection of all people in the message of King," bridging two hubs of the city, from Fort and Memorial avenues and down the 5th Street corridor.
He said to see that name change officially reflected in city maps would send an enduring message.
"It's our strongest opportunity to send a clear signal in moving us forward, beyond some of the challenges that we had last year along that same corridor," Coleman said. "It will reduce all of the division and dynamics that we see going on across the country. I’m thankful that our council continues to lead us in the direction to appropriately consider the names of people of all backgrounds, which sends a clear signal that the value of every human being is to be lifted up.”
Councilors Chris Faraldi and Jeff Helgeson echoed concerns similar to Nelson's and were not supportive of a formal name change.
Faraldi said the effort was of "admirable and just" intent, but he was concerned that elevating national leaders would mean overlooking those locally, and that "stripping" 5th Street of its official name would be removing the designation of "one of the most important corridors of African American history in Lynchburg."
At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy supported holding a public hearing but wanted to see council take more substantive action rather than getting waylaid on the subject of the name change.
She said it was easy to "go down a narrow rabbit hole" seeking the celebration of a ribbon cutting or ceremonial process, but that she would prefer to see council broaden "the Black stroke across the city in 2021 through policies and procedures" and through strategic planning as a city.
“There are greater things that we can do rather than limiting ourselves to debate a name change over something that is old and has been done," Tweedy said. "There are so many other things that we can propose that would give our children, our families and others who visit our city a more comprehensive picture of the contribution of African Americans for this city.”