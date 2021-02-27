Lynchburg City Council to consider renaming 5th Street, and examine other strategies to recognize equity

“Opposition also came from members of the African American community, who claimed a rich and proud cultural and commercial connection with the name 5th Street,” Nelson said of the 2005 discussions.

Consequently, the dual designation was created, he said, a compromise that honors King but does not negatively impact residents.

Nelson voiced a desire to see Lynchburg civil rights leaders recognized through other means. He pitched the concept of a "wall of equity" made up of permanent plaques recognizing local activists, or the renaming of some Lynchburg City School buildings to recognize leaders such as astronaut Leland Melvin or Lynchburg's first Black mayor, M. W. Thornhill.

James Coleman, chair of the Lynchburg City School Board, was also a voice in the 2005 conversation. He acknowledged the challenges the renaming faced more than 15 years ago but said in his ideal world, the street could formally encompass both names, with a compromise like, "Martin Luther King, Jr. 5th Street."

He said the overlay was a way to show the "connection of all people in the message of King," bridging two hubs of the city, from Fort and Memorial avenues and down the 5th Street corridor.

He said to see that name change officially reflected in city maps would send an enduring message.