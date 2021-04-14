Lynchburg City Council to maintain current real estate tax rate, approves level funding for schools

City staff repeatedly has recommended council maintain its current tax rate, with the about $5 million more in revenues desired for the proposed fiscal year 2021 budget, which includes many major capital projects and 5% raises for all city staff.

Faraldi said if the budget moves forward with the real property tax increase, he will not be able to support it.

“What we saw is no, no matter what, we’re going to side with the government, we’re going to side with the bureaucracy," Faraldi said of the council vote. "We’re going to side with moving forward with spending every cent we can squeeze out of this community."

Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder made the original motion to maintain the current tax rate, emphasizing the average bill would only increase by $150 annually and saying it is vital council looks to the long-term needs of the city.

He said he does not want to see the tax rate "seesaw" every few years as the city requires additional revenues, and named a laundry list of high-cost capital projects proposed for the next several years.

At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy, Mayor MaryJane Dolan and Vice Mayor Beau Wright stood behind Wilder's statement as well, with Wright saying now is the time to "actually invest in our community."