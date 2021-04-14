Lynchburg City Council to maintain current real estate tax rate, approves level funding for schools

Lynchburg City Council has again voted to maintain its current real estate property tax rate, one that could have some residents facing higher bills. The 2021 reassessment showed an increase in total taxable real estate values of 7.5%.
After an hour of contentious discussion Tuesday at its budget work session, with several councilors taking verbal shots at one another, council voted 4-3 to maintain the current rate, with Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi, At-Large Councilman Randy Nelson and Ward III Councilman Helgeson voting against.
Council has voted on the issue multiple times at prior meetings, and ultimately the majority ruled to keep the real estate tax at $1.11 per $100 of assessed value. Also at its Tuesday meeting, council voted down an amended motion to consider lowering the tax rate to $1.07, and another to consider lowering to $1.09.
Faraldi made both amended motions, each of which were voted down 4-3 along the same council divide.
Faraldi said this was his attempt to find some "middle ground" after two votes at prior meetings where a majority voted against equalizing the rate at $1.033 per $100 of assessed value. The equalized rate is the rate that would be necessary to keep property tax bills the same, on average, despite the projected increase in property values.
Faraldi, Helgeson and Nelson each communicated their disappointment with the decision, with Helgeson calling the current rate "egregious," particularly in the wake of last week's presentation from staff that projected city revenues about $3.4 million more than initially proposed.
City staff repeatedly has recommended council maintain its current tax rate, with the about $5 million more in revenues desired for the proposed fiscal year 2021 budget, which includes many major capital projects and 5% raises for all city staff.
Faraldi said if the budget moves forward with the real property tax increase, he will not be able to support it.
“What we saw is no, no matter what, we’re going to side with the government, we’re going to side with the bureaucracy," Faraldi said of the council vote. "We’re going to side with moving forward with spending every cent we can squeeze out of this community."
Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder made the original motion to maintain the current tax rate, emphasizing the average bill would only increase by $150 annually and saying it is vital council looks to the long-term needs of the city.
He said he does not want to see the tax rate "seesaw" every few years as the city requires additional revenues, and named a laundry list of high-cost capital projects proposed for the next several years.
At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy, Mayor MaryJane Dolan and Vice Mayor Beau Wright stood behind Wilder's statement as well, with Wright saying now is the time to "actually invest in our community."
Wright said that while he sees validity in both sides, “I want a city that people want to live in; we just have, I think, different visions of how we get there, and what it means to live in a great community."
Tweedy said that all the councilors live in the community and have "skin in the game" when it comes to real property taxes, criticizing what she called "30-second sound-bite arguments" that paint an image of a mass exodus from the city into surrounding counties following an increase.
“Even though the projected revenues are higher this year, it does not speak to the years going forward," Tweedy said. “I could easily be a shortsighted council member who only looks at today’s argument, but I don’t want to do that, I want to look forward for this city.”
Also at Tuesday's work session, council voted 5-2 to approve level funding for Lynchburg City Schools of about $39.8 million, with Faraldi and Helgeson voting against.
Another topic that has dominated council conversations for the past several months, Helgeson said he objects to giving the schools the same amount of money as last year when he feels a quality education was not provided.
Citing a decline in enrollment and an increase in failure rates, he criticized the school board's decision not to fully reopen the doors to in-person learning. He said he could not support the same amount of funding for fewer students.
“I’m really fearful what’s going to happen for our educational system and for our students,” he said.
Other councilors, such as Tweedy, reiterated the crucial role public schools play in communities and said the money should be provided to allow LCS to "build back brilliantly." She called education the "greatest equalizer" to decrease and eradicate poverty.
With conversations about balancing the budget to continue into May, the first reading of the budget is set for May 11, with a second reading and tentative adoption on May 25.