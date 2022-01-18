Lynchburg City Council to vote on upgrades to Miller Park baseball fields

The baseball diamonds at Miller Park could soon see upgrades ahead of a busy summer of baseball, as Lynchburg City Council is scheduled to vote at its next meeting on Jan. 25 on allotting $23,000 to match the same amount raised toward improving the fields.

City Council was briefed at its first meeting in January about approving $23,000 in matching funds to improve various things at the park's baseball fields, which will host the 2022 Virginia State All-Star Tournament for the 8- to 10-year-old division this summer.

The tournament will bring the top 16 teams in the commonwealth to Lynchburg's Miller Park from July 7 to 11. Additionally, the park will host its regular summer and fall seasons, which usually have 18 teams and 12 teams respectively.

According to City Council agenda documents, the money will come from the Community Park Investment Funds from the capital improvement program, which is used to "match funds raised by individuals and organizations for park and trail projects" in Lynchburg. If council votes to approve the match, the money available for improvements would total $46,000.

Jennifer Jones, the city's director of parks and recreation, said some of the past projects from the Community Park Investment Funds are "the Ryan Massie halfpipe at the skatepark, Remembrance Trail at Percival's Island, and upgrades to E.C. Glass tennis courts."

The agenda documents say the money will allow the city to work on "re-grading to improve drainage and remove infield/outfield lips, providing additional infield mix, installation of new equipment storage racks, dugout shade structures, and enhancements to the batting cage facilities."

The upgrades will bring the field up to "meet league standards for state tournament hosting" according to Jones. The upgrades also will allow the players of Lynchburg Little League to enjoy an enhanced playing surface for its regular season.

Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi said at the meeting this month, "We had a great conversation about this, these funds, and what they're going towards, and I'm looking forward to supporting this at our next meeting."

