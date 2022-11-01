Lynchburg City Councilman Randy Nelson announces resignation

At-large Lynchburg City Councilman Randy Nelson plans to resign from council effective at noon on Monday, Nov. 7.

Nelson — who was first appointed to council in 2010, and then elected a full term later that year — said in a statement to The News & Advance he is resigning to allow a non-incumbent candidate who wins in next Tuesday's election to take his seat before January.

Council is made up of seven members, four of whom represent the city’s four wards and three of whom are chosen at large. This year, the three at-large seats will be on the ballot, with the three highest vote-getters earning four-year terms. New candidates Patrick Earl, Marty Misjuns, Stephanie Reed, Larry Taylor and Walter Virgil Jr. are running, while incumbents Treney Tweedy and Beau Wright look to hold on to their current seats. With three seats up for grabs and only two incumbents running, at least one of the new candidates will be elected.

"Because I did not seek re-election to City Council, next Tuesday’s election will determine the successor to my vacated seat on this dais," Nelson said in the statement. "I want that successor, whoever it is, to be orientated and qualified as soon as possible to undertake the responsibilities of this office, and not delay that process until January 2023, which would be on the eve of City Council’s 2023 budgeting process. Orientation to the duties of service on City Council is neither quick nor easy."

With the General Assembly's decision last year to move local elections from May to November, new councilors will be thrust into the "weighty" budget responsibilities with little to no experience," Nelson said.

He said he hopes his resignation will give his replacement more time to become accustomed to the responsibilities prior to the budgeting process.

Traditionally, when elections were held in May, councilors were sworn in on July 1, giving them six months to get acclimated to the position before budget discussions begin.

"If my position on City Council is vacated next week, City Council can call a special meeting to expeditiously appoint one of the newly elected non-incumbent victors in that election to fill that vacancy ... at a time after Lynchburg voters have made their choice but well-before the budgeting season begins next year," Nelson said.

In June, Nelson announced his decision to not seek re-election this year, opting for retirement after a career in public service.

In his statement, Nelson said "I believe in the orderly, non-contentious, courteous and respectful transfer of political office from one elected office-holder to the next is essential to ensure the survival of our Nation's Constitutional system of representative democracy.

"Likewise," the councilman added, "as I am an old coach, I often use sports analogies to illustrate a point. In that context, I view Lynchburg and this City Council as 'our city’s team.' I view myself as a player on 'our city’s team.'"

Nelson said "as a 'team player,'" he feels a duty to help whoever takes his position on council be "as well-prepared as possible to confront our team’s challenges before the tough competition of the 2023 budgeting season begins in February."

In closing, the councilman said he is doing this "because it is right and virtuous to put the needs and interests of all the people of Lynchburg First," before urging his colleagues and successors to "embrace the virtues of unbiased, courteous, and non-partisan public service on this Council and throughout this community."

Nelson declined to be interviewed about his decision to resign.