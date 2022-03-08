Lynchburg city manager presents $595M budget to council

Lynchburg City Manager Wynter Benda on Tuesday unveiled the city’s proposed $595.4 million fiscal year 2023 budget to Lynchburg City Council, an increase of $169.3 million, or 39.7%, over the adopted fiscal year 2022 city budget as staff looks for ways to improve the city’s public safety branch.

The current proposed general fund budget for fiscal year 2023 is $223.1 million, an increase of $19.1 million, or 9.4%, over the adopted fiscal year 2022 budget’s general fund.

By comparison, the current fiscal year 2022 budget was finalized at $426.1 million, while its general fund came in at about $204 million.

According to Benda, the budget accomplishes several goals of city staff, including effectively resourced municipal services, personal property tax relief for roughly 50,000 vehicles at an average of $115 per vehicle, and ensuring all full-time employees are paid a “living wage.”

It also includes a 3% general wage increase with funds set aside to impact compression.

The proposed fiscal year 2023 budget seeks to increase starting salaries for the Lynchburg Fire Department and add new full-time positions in several different public safety offices, including the fire department, which would get a new full-time battalion chief; emergency services; and the commonwealth’s attorney office.

It prioritizes funding for city infrastructure through increases to water, sewer and stormwater rates; lifelong learning through level support for Lynchburg City Schools; and economic development and quality of life improvements for people working and playing in the city, according to the budget presentation.

Under the proposed budget, water rates would increase by 3.6%, to $2.77 per hundred cubic feet. Stormwater rates would increase 4.25% to $4.17. The sewer increase would be larger, jumping 17.6% from the fiscal year 2022 rate of $6.14 to $7.22.

The rate increases for water, sewer and stormwater are the first in several years for residents in Lynchburg, as the most recent water rate increase came in July 2017. There has only been one sewer rate increase in the past six years, and there has not been an increase in the stormwater rate since the utility was established in 2012.

The sewer rate increase was deemed mandatory under a combined sewer overflow consent order, and the water and stormwater increases are due to operational increases, according to Benda.

One notable proposed expenditure: an increase in starting salary for the fire department, comes after the success of a similar program for the Lynchburg Police Department from December, which raised its starting salary to the highest in the region. The goal is to do the same for the fire department, as the police department has seen a “dramatic increase in applications,” according to Benda.

The proposed increase will bring the starting salary for firefighters up to a minimum of $47,000 annually, which Benda said would be the highest in the Central Virginia region.

He also is aiming to carry the increase throughout the ranks as well, bringing any employee that makes below that number up to the new salary figure.

“I want the best of any department within the commonwealth,” Benda said, “but I want to have the best fire department, and this is what I understood was needed to move in that direction, especially with retention and recruitment. And so that will get us a big swell and big step towards being exactly that for the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

For infrastructure, council already heard the proposed five-year capital improvement plan, which features funding for a new police headquarters among several other large projects for the city. The entire fund for the CIP comes out to $549 million.

The fiscal year 2023 operating budget also proposes salary increases for some public works and water resources personnel under infrastructure.

Lynchburg City Schools, which requested $42.9 million in funding from the city, would receive $39.8 million under the proposed budget by Benda. This total gives the school system level funding, as the proposed total is the same as the adopted fiscal year 2022 total for LCS.

In the CIP, there is a line item of $33.4 million for improvements to school buildings, but Benda said officials will not allocate the money until they get the results of a needs facilities assessment expected later this month.

“There’s been this question about a couple of different elementary schools and how old they are and what that will look like,” Benda said.

“We’re going to make it easy. We’re going to have authorization in the capital program that isn’t tied to a known or defined element that’s being built right now, we’re going to leverage it as just a block.”

Benda also proposed that starting with the fiscal year 2024 budget, the city look into ways to come up with a school funding formula that could be based on a number of variables.

“I, coming in here seven months ago, didn’t have the appropriate time to get into that kind of conversation,” Benda said.

“So what I’m suggesting is that in this upcoming fiscal year, we take time to get to a place where we have a school funding formula that is tied to variables that we all acknowledge.”

For the city’s economic development, Benda is proposing several projects that will receive funding in fiscal year 2023, including $1.3 million for the Ivy Creek Innovation Park development, which will bring new industrial pads for large businesses looking to operate in Lynchburg.

A new program that is proposed to receive funding in fiscal year 2023 is Campus LYH, which will help keep graduating college students in the Lynchburg area, similar to a program in Philadelphia called Campus Philly.

“What this thing does is that it becomes a clearinghouse for events, internships, and other things that young people who are transitioning from those colleges want to know about,” Benda said.

At its most recent retreat, city council was presented information showing the city was one of the youngest in America, creeping toward one of the top 10 youngest.

Keeping graduating college students in the area has become a priority for council and staff, and one way they plan on doing that is through quality of life improvements, which are featured in the proposed budget as well.

An extended season at the Miller Park Pool, which will require more money to be spent to staff lifeguards and other employees, is one quality of life improvement proposed by Benda.

He also is proposing $2.5 million in investments into the parks and trails systems, an amenity Lynchburg can boast about to current and prospective residents.

One of the most requested things from residents is another dog park, and Benda said that is one thing they will prioritize in the new budget because “people are rabid about dog parks.”

With the priorities laid out by city staff during the first reading, council will take time to review the budget and listen to citizen feedback.

Benda announced a new initiative called “Budget and Brews,” where he will visit a bar, a coffeehouse and a church to listen to residents’ feedback about the budget.

The first event will take place at 6 p.m. March 15 at Three Roads Brewery. Benda will be at Diamond Hill Church at 6 p.m. March 16, and The Muse Coffee Company at 6 p.m. March 17.

The city’s first opportunity for a public hearing will come March 22, after council’s joint meeting with Lynchburg City Schools. That meeting will take place at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance building at 300 Lucado Place.

