Lynchburg city manager reflects on first year in job, looks forward to future projects

One year into his post as Lynchburg's city manager, Wynter Benda has accomplished the first goal he set when he moved here from Norfolk: getting to know the city.

And admittedly, he can find his way around town "a bit better" than when he arrived.

"I think it's our Vice Mayor [Beau Wright] who has ran every street here in Lynchburg. I have at least driven every street here in Lynchburg and have been in all the little neighborhoods," said Benda, who was sworn in as city manager in August 2021.

"I've done my darn best to make sure I've been to each different neighborhood, each different recreation center, each different municipal service building and schools of higher education."

In his first year as city manager, Benda has worked with city council to push through his first budget, celebrated the completion of a major infrastructure project in the new Lakeside Drive bridge and roundabout, and brought forth salary increases for the Lynchburg police and fire departments.

Despite accomplishing several things put on his plate by City Council when he arrived, including pay raises for law enforcement and addressing compression among city staff, Benda wasn't ready during a recent interview with The News & Advance to grade himself for his performance.

Rather, he said he "needs at least a B+ or better," as he asks that from his workforce as well.

"I'd hope I'd get at least that or better, because I think that's the expectation of our residents, particularly for our services and the taxes they pay for those," Benda said.

Mayor MaryJane Dolan said in an email Benda has done a "stellar job in light of the challenges that faced our city the past 12+ months."

"Wynter understands the importance of building relationships as evidenced by his reaching out to stakeholders, partners, and members of the community where he is developing strong meaningful relationships," Dolan said.

"He is a good listener, and it is clear that he wants to listen, learn, and understand our community. It is obvious that he understands the importance of developing and nurturing those relationships."

At-large City Councilman Randy Nelson, who will retire from council when his term ends in January, echoed some of the same comments, crediting Benda for how he goes about his job.

"I quickly observed that he is innovative and actively solicits insights and expertise from all available resources," Nelson said in an email.

"He is inquisitive, analytical and enthusiastically dedicates himself to Lynchburg’s success. He openly acknowledges and appreciates the exceptionalness of this community, its people and its range of resources."

When Benda took the position, through conversation with council, he prioritized five areas in the city: public safety, infrastructure, economic development, lifelong learning and quality of life.

In his first year, Benda said the city "really leaned into and helped resource areas that were of direct need."

The city prioritized public safety with a December announcement about a bump in annual starting salary for Lynchburg Police Department officers to $50,000, allowing the department to have the highest starting salary in the Central Virginia region.

Through that move, Benda said, the city can begin tackling crime better as the police department brings in "the largest recruitment class in several years."

"Putting more people into the police workforce is going to be very helpful," Benda said.

Additionally, the city raised salaries and addressed compression in the fire department, added five new full-time employees in the emergency operations center and added a new position at the commonwealth's attorney office, which Benda said is another important wing of the public safety branch.

Another area of priority that was addressed in Benda's first year was infrastructure, and the city manager hinted at several more projects coming down the pike.

In June, city leadership celebrated the completion of the new Lakeside Drive bridge and roundabout project. Launched in 2018, much of the work was done prior to Benda's tenure.

But one project that will begin under his management will be constructing the new LPD headquarters. The city expects to close on the land very soon and officials hope to break ground in the next couple months.

"I think the City of Lynchburg has been marshaling this effort for a number of years, and so I'm super excited along with Chief [Ryan] Zuidema to be at this place," Benda said.

In addition to the new police precinct, Benda said city officials are in the early design stages of a waterfront concert venue to be built in downtown Lynchburg's Riverfront Park, something that could become a crown jewel of the city for many years to come.

Benda talked about investments into the city's combined sewer overflow (CSO) program, water resources and the multi-phase downtown project aimed at upgrading underground utility lines as ways the city is working to improve its aging infrastructure.

"I'm just happy council has had the foresight it has had in the preceding and impending years to continue that investment with how important it is," Benda said about the ongoing water resources and utility projects across the city.

The city manager also addressed the most recent budget, which included hikes in utility rates but also included tax relief at a time when money is tight due to inflation and other factors.

"Council really looked at the fees that we pay for our water, wastewater and sewer and they moved into a space in a time where things are raising in prices," Benda said.

With the heightened rates, water resources was able to hire for necessary positions but also have the ability to pay for chemicals and other needs that have gone up in price for the department.

Benda said that by offering to the taxpayers a real estate tax credit and personal property tax relief on vehicles, the city really gave back "the two ways we could," during the budget process.

The real estate tax credit amounted to 2 cents per $100 of assessed value on the home, while the personal property tax relief adopted allowed Lynchburgers to pay only 75% of their assessed personal property tax bill.

"But giving back can also be modeled in a different way too," Benda said.

The city manager said beyond seeing relief in their checkbooks, citizens will see improvements to municipal services through improved staffing, which he said comes with more investments in the budget.

Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi, an early supporter of Benda for the city manager job, remembers the hiring process and said he has not been disappointed by his decision to back Benda.

"I specifically remember placing his resume and application right at the top of my list, and the attributes that I witnessed during the interview process have been on full display," Faraldi said.

"Wynter is a change agent, charismatic leader, effective, humble, and clearly has a vision our local government. Hiring Wynter will almost certainly be one of the most influential decisions I will have made during my time as a city council member," he said.

In the coming months and years, Benda said the city is starting to look at school construction and a funding formula as ways to improve the city's school system.

A funding formula would determine how much money Lynchburg City Schools would receive from city council in future budgets.

Currently, the city manager said officials are in the "initial conversations on a broad scope" regarding a funding formula, and that process will only continue with the addition of a new deputy city manager, Greg Patrick, who had a hand in Norfolk's school funding formula.

For Benda, success long term looks like being an employer of choice in the city and working to foster an engaged community, which comes from better communication of the city's identity.

Benda asked, "How are we ensuring that Lynchburg is one of those places you can participate in, take part in, and also grow a family in into retirement?"

"Success would be ensuring that not only I understand this is the best city in the commonwealth, but that everybody does."