Lynchburg City Manager Wynter Benda reflects on first 90 days in new job

"We showed pluck and ability that evening and these same characteristics have been borne out in my interactions across all 17 city departments," Benda said.

One area where the city manager thinks the city can improve is its messaging and expressing all the things Lynchburg has to offer to its residents.

"Having come from a city and understanding that there are literally thousands more of us that call ourselves the 'greatest place to live, work and play,' I know Lynchburg is exactly that," Benda said during his report. "But it is also much, much more."

Benda said he hopes the city can continue to partner with community organizations, residents, and other Lynchburg entities to better "reflect who we are as an organization."

The last issue Benda emphasized was the process by which the government works and the continued need for transparency to its citizens.

"I see an opportunity for us to improve how we communicate with one another," he said. "I've said before to you that a city council meeting is exemplative of a board of directors, convening their CEO to discuss matters of import for their shareholders; that for us is our residents.