Lynchburg council addressing diversity, equity and inclusion with new strategist position, funding

In an interview Wednesday with The News & Advance, Poe said DEI is lacking within city government, as well as in Lynchburg as a whole. Beginning to address those issues head on, he said, is the first step to creating meaningful change.

Poe said people who do not see the issue within the city government — such as Helgeson, who said he has never been approached about it — oftentimes are trapped within their own bubbles.

“What I would say to him, with all due respect, is maybe instead of waiting for someone to come to you, maybe you need to get out and actually go and talk to some other people in some other groups," Poe said. "You will probably see a different perspective.”

He named "generational curses," on both sides, like a lack of education or opportunity that perpetuates poverty, or social and cultural privilege that curses people to live with blinders on.

“It becomes a vicious cycle, and we really want to break the cycle of those curses, for a lack of a better word, that have been plaguing our community for hundreds of years," Poe said.

He also noted, as did Hughes, that HR has its hands full and a specialized position is necessary to address DEI in the workplace.