Lynchburg council debates wage increases for city employees

In February 2019, the city took its first actions based on the pay study: All employees who were earning less than the minimum of their salary range received salary increases that brought their salaries up to the minimum of those ranges, and recommendations from department directors were implemented to address the biggest pay concerns.

In addition, all employees received a 2% wage increase in July 2019.

At Tuesday's meeting, Wodicka said there is roughly $3.6 million more that needs to be applied to meet the needs of the pay study. Another phase of the study was meant to be implemented last year ahead of the pandemic, but due to financial challenges related to COVID-19, he said staff had to reconfigure the budget, and a defined plan or methodology never was developed.

Wodicka said currently the 5% wage increase is recommended as the best use for city funds.

One concern, said Wodicka, is implementing the pay study's recommendations would only impact about half of city employees, and half of city police officers and a third of the firefighters would see no benefit at all, according to the pay study.

"That's a concern for me; I want to make sure that we are spreading those opportunities as widely as we can," he said.