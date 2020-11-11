Lynchburg council discusses how new legislation will impact city water cutoffs

This pushes the department over the 1% of the total operating budget of $41 million and could allow it to resume disconnects once it applies for an exemption.

“Our concern is if we don’t resume disconnections at some point, this delinquent amount is going to continue to grow," Mitchell said. "Customers are still going to owe it at the end of the day, and it’s going to be much harder for customers to ever catch up.”

As the numbers now stand, Mitchell said this is unprecedented, unlike anything seen before the pandemic.

The legislation would prohibit the charging of late fees, interest or penalties to delinquent accounts. It will also require the department to create a repayment plan for all delinquent customers, which would amortize the repayment of debt over six months to 24 months.

Mitchell said the specifics of the repayment plans aren't yet solidified but the department hopes it would help ease the burden on customers.

The legislation would also make federal CARES Act funds available to offset debt, but there is a deadline of the end of the year to apply for funds, which makes timing a major issue.