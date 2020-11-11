Lynchburg council discusses how new legislation will impact city water cutoffs

Despite talks of resuming water cutoffs for the steadily growing number of Lynchburg residents behind on water bills, new legislation slated to pass the governor's desk in coming weeks will prevent Lynchburg City Council from immediately resuming disconnects, which have been on hold since March.
But as numbers climb, Tim Mitchell, director of water resources, said the city will likely be eligible to apply for an exemption to the disconnect moratorium and resume cutoffs.
A locality is eligible for an exemption if its delinquent accounts have surpassed 1% of the utility's annual operating revenues. Already, Lynchburg has topped 1% and numbers continue to grow.
In March, of the about 24,000 city water customers, 1,065 were behind on payments and subject to disconnect, meaning they had been delinquent for more than 60 days. This totaled about $200,000 owed to the city.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, the city generally saw about 250 to 350 delinquent accounts at any one time.
In October, 1,186 accounts had been delinquent for more than 60 days, and the late customers owed a total of $283,874 to the city.
While these numbers include only active accounts behind on water payments, Mitchell said if the department totals accounts that are 31 to 60 days late — delinquent, but not yet eligible for cutoff — it adds about another $220,000 in money owed.
This pushes the department over the 1% of the total operating budget of $41 million and could allow it to resume disconnects once it applies for an exemption.
“Our concern is if we don’t resume disconnections at some point, this delinquent amount is going to continue to grow," Mitchell said. "Customers are still going to owe it at the end of the day, and it’s going to be much harder for customers to ever catch up.”
As the numbers now stand, Mitchell said this is unprecedented, unlike anything seen before the pandemic.
The legislation would prohibit the charging of late fees, interest or penalties to delinquent accounts. It will also require the department to create a repayment plan for all delinquent customers, which would amortize the repayment of debt over six months to 24 months.
Mitchell said the specifics of the repayment plans aren't yet solidified but the department hopes it would help ease the burden on customers.
The legislation would also make federal CARES Act funds available to offset debt, but there is a deadline of the end of the year to apply for funds, which makes timing a major issue.
“Bottom line is, there is a lot up in the air with the legislation related to the disconnect moratorium, and it looks like there is going to be a lot of work to do between now and the end of the year," Mitchell said.
Council cannot take action until the legislation is finalized, but Mitchell plans to return to council in January to seek action — potentially taking the steps necessary to apply for the disconnect moratorium exemption.
Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson has repeatedly stated that without the threat of disconnects or penalties, people will not be incentivized to pay utility bills.
He said the sooner council can get the exemption, the better — "We should somehow incentivize thrift."
Despite a strain on department staff and mounting debt owed to the city, John Rosser, a financial professional with the water resources department, said barring any other "catastrophic" event, the department will remain financially afloat.
With money left over from the previous fiscal year providing a cushion, he said the department wasn't yet in a bad spot.
"We have enough cash left over to mitigate what is going on here in FY '21, with COVID right now,” he said. “If all things stay the same now, and for the months ahead to finish the fiscal year, we should be fine.”
While there is money available to support Lynchburg residents who are behind on utilities, councilors were concerned not enough people were requesting the money.
Though various city nonprofits — such as Interfaith Outreach Association, Fairview Church and the Salvation Army — are offering financial assistance, as of October, only 62 accounts have received financial assistance, totaling about $14,086.
At-large councilwoman Treney Tweedy voiced strong concern that people were not reaching out for that assistance. She wondered if there was more the city could do to raise awareness of the available funds, particularly since much of it will be gone after the Dec. 31 CARES deadline.
The utility disconnect moratorium would be in place until the governor determines economic and public health conditions have improved enough to lift it or 60 days after the state of emergency ends. Within 60 days of the legislation's final approval, the department must notify all delinquent customers of the COVID Relief Repayment plan.
