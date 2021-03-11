Lynchburg council hears proposed $421.5 million fiscal year 2022 budget

Interim Lynchburg City Manager Reid Wodicka unveiled the city's proposed $421.5 million budget to Lynchburg City Council Tuesday, and while it does not include across-the-board raises, it does recommend salary increases for the lowest-paid city employees and focuses on bolstering staffing to public safety and refuse collection.
The proposed fiscal year 2022 budget is an increase of $54 million, or 14.7%, over the adopted fiscal year 2021 budget, and is based on keeping the current real property tax rate level rather than equalizing it following the recent reassessment, which shows property values citywide set to increase by 7.5% on average and would increase revenues by about $5 million.
While this reassessment would trigger an increase to many real property tax bills, no tax rate increases or proposed increases for water, sewer and wastewater rates were included in the proposed budget.
Wodicka said much of the budget's increase was due to increased federal and state funding for capital projects, and additional Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for schools.
The budget breaks down its strategic initiatives into five priorities identified by city council at its January budget work session. These priorities include improvements to public safety staffing, public education funding, continued implementation of the citywide salary study, refuse collection staffing and fleet and diversity, equity and inclusion.
Wodicka called the budget a "back-to-basics" approach to municipal operations, with city staff focusing on the "core functions" critical to the community.
While he stressed that staff had hoped to include more "robust" salary increases, he said this fiscal year, the budget will focus on bringing all full-time employees in the lowest pay grades up to the market pay rate for their position. It will focus on employees who make less than $15 an hour and includes workers such as administrative staff and custodians.
He said these raises will impact 70 employees, and cost about $288,903.
The proposed budget also includes funding for three firefighter and emergency medical technician positions in the Lynchburg Fire Department. This is in addition to the six additional firefighter and EMT positions approved by council in November.
According to Wodicka, the three additional firefighter positions will provide the required relief factor for the firefighters added in the previous budget year. It will cost about $192,847 annually.
There was also $267,956 included for the Lynchburg Police Department to add three administrative service associate positions to allow sworn personnel to move off the desk and resume law enforcement activities. This funding pool also includes the money for two patrol vehicles for those officers.
Much of council conversation on Tuesday lingered on the reassessment, with Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson calling keeping the current rate a "nonstarter."
He motioned for council to set the real estate tax at no higher than the equalization rate of $1.033 per $100 of assessed value. The current tax rate sits at $1.11 per $100 of assessed value.
He said that in the face of the "economic calamity" triggered by the pandemic, council needed to stop and consider if they wanted to continue debating a budget with the current tax rate.
"We've lost jobs, we've lost business, we've lost lots of things," Helgeson said, adding that citizens are concerned, and he's heard personally from more than 50 people opposing the higher bills in the wake of the reassessment.
His motion ultimately failed 5-2, with Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi also voting in favor of equalization.
This is not the end of the conversation surrounding the real property tax increase, as council will hold a public hearing March 30 on the rates.
At-large Councilman Randy Nelson suggested council seek a middle ground, and that even if the city could not afford to lose $5 million in revenues, perhaps they could find other places to cut the budget.
He said the reassessment was a positive thing, indicating Lynchburg provides services and a community that draw people to the city.
"We have a long ways to go over the next several months," Nelson said, and hopes council can find a way tighten their belt and make concessions without negatively impacting other council priorities, like supporting first responders, public safety and law enforcement.
Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder said he does not want to see any services cut, a sentiment echoed by At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy, and that losing that $5 million in revenues could mean a negative impact to these services and city entities.
Among these priority services is refuse collection, which has a $81,000 line item in the proposed budget to provide the addition of one full-time position and the conversion of two part-time positions for a total of three full-time refuse associate positions to assist with staff shortages.
There is also $100,000 proposed to assist its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion group, promoting training, education and awareness, as well as the position of a DEI strategist, hoping to build a "stronger climate of inclusion."
Pertaining to Lynchburg City Schools, Wodicka said the city proposed an amount of funding equal to last year's $39.8 million, with a focus on improving early childhood opportunities and becoming a more competitive employer.
He said Superintendent Crystal Edwards will appear before the board March 30 to discuss the school budget in greater detail.