Lynchburg council hears proposed $421.5 million fiscal year 2022 budget

Much of council conversation on Tuesday lingered on the reassessment, with Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson calling keeping the current rate a "nonstarter."

He motioned for council to set the real estate tax at no higher than the equalization rate of $1.033 per $100 of assessed value. The current tax rate sits at $1.11 per $100 of assessed value.

He said that in the face of the "economic calamity" triggered by the pandemic, council needed to stop and consider if they wanted to continue debating a budget with the current tax rate.

"We've lost jobs, we've lost business, we've lost lots of things," Helgeson said, adding that citizens are concerned, and he's heard personally from more than 50 people opposing the higher bills in the wake of the reassessment.

His motion ultimately failed 5-2, with Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi also voting in favor of equalization.

This is not the end of the conversation surrounding the real property tax increase, as council will hold a public hearing March 30 on the rates.

At-large Councilman Randy Nelson suggested council seek a middle ground, and that even if the city could not afford to lose $5 million in revenues, perhaps they could find other places to cut the budget.