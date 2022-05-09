Lynchburg developing plan to address derelict homes

A stroll through the Diamond Hill South neighborhood shows the next problem Lynchburg city leaders are hoping to tackle: derelict houses.

According to Lynchburg's director of community development, Kent White, along a 38-block stretch of Diamond Hill South, there are 39 condemned houses. But that is only part of the problem the city is facing.

A recent presentation given by White during a Lynchburg City Council meeting showed there are 300 condemned houses within the city limits.

"Under current city code," White said, "these buildings can sit and rot in a neighborhood right next door to where people live."

In response, staff is working with council to update city codes that will provide four future pathways for these derelict homes within 90 days of the updated codes being passed: Sell, donate, demolish or rehabilitate.

Under the proposed code, if owners do not submit a plan within the 90 days, the owner will be subject to a $500 monthly penalty up to the cost of demolition.

The city defines houses as "derelict" if they have been vacant for 12 months and have been boarded up without utilities connected to them.

There are roughly 500 vacant homes in the city, according to White, while 300 of them are considered derelict.

He said about the proposed code update, "it's structured to incentivize the owner to correct the issue or transfer it to a new owner who could do something with it."

The code change includes a break on the permit fee of 50% if the owner decides to renovate, and if the owner were to decide to demolish the structure, the property would be reassessed to reflect the lower cost, according to White's presentation.

City staff said they don't intend on addressing hundreds of buildings at once, but the targeted measure — specifically at the area in Diamond Hill South — could go a long way in rebuilding the neighborhood.

"We have plenty of owners who come to us and say, 'I had no idea,'" White told The News & Advance last week. "...I had a guy sitting in our office probably a month or two ago who said, 'I'm just embarrassed. I'm embarrassed that this is the legacy we're leaving in the neighborhood."

However, not all of the stories are like that one. White mentioned several of the owners of these derelict houses don't even live in the state, making it difficult for the city to summons them to court over the home.

White said one of the toughest parts is "just getting people to call us back."

The city is hoping to make inroads with all owners of derelict properties to provide those four pathways for the homeowners, whether it be restoring the home or tearing it down for future building on the property.

"We want to be able to work with people. This ordinance starts with a plan and the inherent nature of this plan is that we give people options and we work with them. That's all we want to do."

With the need for single-family housing in Lynchburg, specifically in Ward II, where Diamond Hill South is located and where there has been some population decline, the city can't afford for the owners of these derelict homes to be silent any longer, White told The News & Advance.

"The housing market and need for housing in this community, we've got to be able to talk with these owners," he said.

As a part of the code updates to address derelict houses, the city also is ensuring the safety of the neighbors should the homes need to be demolished by adding new guidelines for private owners.

Under the current code, private owners or contractors who demolish a home are not required to test for asbestos or sprinkle water on the home during the process to suppress lead-paint dust. If the code updates are approved, all structures built prior to 1985 would require asbestos testing, while homes built prior to 1978 must be sprayed with water during demolition.

Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson brought up the other side of this argument during council's April 26 work session, saying adding in these requirements would make it more likely for the homeowner to not want to demolish their own home, since it adds another obstacle. He said instead of demolishing these homes on their own, they could give them over to the city to make it their responsibility.

In response, White added many of the homes in the worst conditions are in densely-populated areas, making it unsafe for neighbors if the home isn't treated properly during demolition.

By adding these guidelines, the city will be "minimizing the impact" on the immediate neighbors.

The city also is adding a clutter ordinance into the sweeping code updates, which would classify things such as mechanical equipment, household furniture and containers as clutter, and require those objects to be removed if they are visible from a public street for more than 30 days.

All of this, according to City Manager Wynter Benda, is part of a plan for how city officials are aiming to restore strong neighborhoods in Lynchburg.

"That's how these neighborhoods come back," Benda told The News & Advance last week.

He also acknowledged the longer the city waits to address these issues, the problem will only get bigger, as the 200 vacant homes that aren't considered derelict could become that in the coming months.

"We've got to do something now because to wait, it would only further allow an area — or areas — of our city to further deteriorate."

City staff is continuing to garner community feedback regarding the plan, and council will read the final draft of the ordinances on May 24, with potential implementation of the plan coming this summer.

