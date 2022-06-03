Lynchburg historical marker to honor scientist, educator

A new Virginia historical highway marker will be unveiled this month in Lynchburg, officials announced Friday.

The marker, dedicated to Josiah Holbrook (1788-1854) will be unveiled near mile marker 2.75 of the Blackwater Creek Trail, the Lynchburg Parks and Recreation Department said in a news release.

The unveiling event begins at 5 p.m. June 17 and is open to the public, rain or shine. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive early at the Amazement Square parking lot at 9th and Jefferson streets and ride a shuttle to the program location.

"Josiah Holbrook was a scientist, educator, and founder of the American Lyceum movement. He invented and manufactured scientific teaching aids for use in schools to make science understandable to children. Nationally known for popularizing lyceums across the U.S. which sponsored lectures and debates, he was buried in Lynchburg’s Old City Cemetery," the parks and rec department said in the news release.